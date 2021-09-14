Radhastami 2021 falls on September 14. Every year, this commemoration takes place on the eighth day in the bright phase of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada or the Shukla Paksha Ashtami in Bhadrapada. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna’s most well-known consort - goddess Radha. The pair of Radha Krishna and the stories that they entailed continue to be retold even today. To celebrate Radha Ashtami 2021, people are sure to share Happy Radhastami greetings, Happy Radha Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages, Rahda Ashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Goddess Radha is said to have been born at noon on the Shukla paksha Ashtami of Bhadrapada month. It is said that Goddess Radha was found on the golden lotus by King Vrshbhanu and his wife, Keerti. There are various folklores about Radha and her devotion to Lord Krishna that are often shared on this day. The most famous of these tales is the story that Goddess Radha did not open her eyes to see the world until Lord Krishna himself appeared before her.

The celebration of Radhastami is especially filled with great fervour in Braj and other North Indian states. As we prepare to celebrate Radhastami 2021, here are some Happy Radhastami greetings, Happy Radha Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages, Rahda Ashtami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

Radha Ashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Joyous Day of Radha Ashtami, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Greetings to Everyone at Home. Happy Radhastami

Radha Ashtami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Radha Ashtami May Radha Rani Shower You With Her Choicest Blessings. Radhey Radhey.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Radha Ashtami, Here’s Extending My Heartfelt Wishes to You and Everyone at Home.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Extending My Warm Wishes to You and Your Family. May You Have a Blissful Radha Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Radha Rani Shower You With Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Radha Ashtami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Be Blessed With Good Health, Wealth, Happiness, Peace and Prosperity. Happy Radha Ashtami to You and Your Family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Blessings of Radha Rani, May You Achieve Success in All Your Endeavours. Happy Radha Ashtami to You and Your Family.

Radhastami celebrations are especially grand for followers of Gaudiya Vaishnavism (ISKCON devotees), and devotees of goddess Radha observe the Radha Ashtami Vrat, which usually lasts for half a day. We hope that this Radha Ashtami brings your family all the happiness and love.

