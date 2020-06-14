Raja Parba 2020 Date and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know About the Day That Worships Goddess Earth, Celebrates Menstruation and Honours Womanhood

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival celebrated in Odisha also known as Mithuna Sankranti. Raja Parba is the second day of the festival which signifies the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna after which monsoon season begins. Raja Sankranti is the first day of the Ashara month and is celebrated on the day prior to the Sankranti also known as Pahili Raja. It is followed by Sankranti and then the day after is celebrated as Bhu Daha or Basi Raja. It is believed that during these three days, mother Goddess Earth or the divine wife of Lord Vishnu is menstruating. Mithuna Sankranti 2020 falls on June 15 and continues till June 18. Raja Parba 2020 in Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Mithun Sankranti Festival Celebrating Mother Earth and Menstruation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on "Raja Parba", hoping that it strengthens the spirit of brotherhood in society. PM Modi tweeted saying, "Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society. I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens."

The fourth day is called Vasumati Snana when the ceremonial bath of Bhudevi is held. The term Raja came from the Sanskrit word 'Rajas' which means menstruation, hence when a woman menstruates, she is called 'Rajaswala'. The festival became popular as an agricultural holiday during the medieval times during which she worshipped Bhudevi, who is the wife of Lord Jagannath. A silver idol of Bhudevi is found in the Puri Temple beside Lord Jagannath.

