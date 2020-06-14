Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

Raja Parba 2020 Date and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know About the Day That Worships Goddess Earth, Celebrates Menstruation and Honours Womanhood

Festivals & Events Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 07:01 PM IST
A+
A-
Raja Parba 2020 Date and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know About the Day That Worships Goddess Earth, Celebrates Menstruation and Honours Womanhood
Raja Parba 2020 (Photo Credits: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival celebrated in Odisha also known as Mithuna Sankranti. Raja Parba is the second day of the festival which signifies the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna after which monsoon season begins. Raja Sankranti is the first day of the Ashara month and is celebrated on the day prior to the Sankranti also known as Pahili Raja. It is followed by Sankranti and then the day after is celebrated as Bhu Daha or Basi Raja. It is believed that during these three days, mother Goddess Earth or the divine wife of Lord Vishnu is menstruating. Mithuna Sankranti 2020 falls on June 15 and continues till June 18. Raja Parba 2020 in Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Mithun Sankranti Festival Celebrating Mother Earth and Menstruation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on "Raja Parba", hoping that it strengthens the spirit of brotherhood in society. PM Modi tweeted saying, "Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society. I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens."

The fourth day is called Vasumati Snana when the ceremonial bath of Bhudevi is held. The term Raja came from the Sanskrit word 'Rajas' which means menstruation, hence when a woman menstruates, she is called 'Rajaswala'. The festival became popular as an agricultural holiday during the medieval times during which she worshipped  Bhudevi, who is the wife of Lord Jagannath. A silver idol of Bhudevi is found in the Puri Temple beside Lord Jagannath.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Basi Raja Bhu Daha Earth Festivals And Events Goddess Earth Menstruation Mithuna Sankranti Mithuna Sankranti Significance Pahili Raja Raja Parba 2020 Raja Parba 2020 Date Raja Parba Date Womanhood
You might also like
Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy
Festivals & Events

Global Wind Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of the Day That Highlights the Power of Wind Energy
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of Day That Highlights Violence Meted Out to Elders in Society
Festivals & Events

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Objective of Day That Highlights Violence Meted Out to Elders in Society
Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
World

Donald Trump 74th Birthday: Details on Net Worth of The US President
Raja Parba 2020 in Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Mithun Sankranti Festival Celebrating Mother Earth and Menstruation
Viral

Raja Parba 2020 in Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Mithun Sankranti Festival Celebrating Mother Earth and Menstruation
National Bourbon Day (US) 2020: From Its Name to Distillation Process, Interesting Facts About Bourbon Whiskey That You Should Know About America's Native Spirit
Food

National Bourbon Day (US) 2020: From Its Name to Distillation Process, Interesting Facts About Bourbon Whiskey That You Should Know About America's Native Spirit
Che Guevara Quotes and HD Images: Thoughtful Quotes by Marxist Revolutionary To Share on His 92nd Birthday Anniversary
Festivals & Events

Che Guevara Quotes and HD Images: Thoughtful Quotes by Marxist Revolutionary To Share on His 92nd Birthday Anniversary
Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
Festivals & Events

Flag Day (US) 2020 Date And Significance: Know the History And Traditions of the Day That Honours the American Flag
International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day to Celebrate the Human Rights of Persons With Albinism
Health & Wellness

International Albinism Awareness Day 2020 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the Day to Celebrate the Human Rights of Persons With Albinism
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement