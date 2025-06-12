Mithuna Sankranti, also known as Raja Parba 2025, will be celebrated from June 14 to June 16. Celebrating the Mithuna Sankranti is all about welcoming a new cosmic phase. Also, this day is about honouring the changing seasons with gratitude, love and devotion. This Mithuna Sankranti has special significance in Hinduism and astrology. During this time, the sun moves from one zodiac sign to another. The Sankranti happens only when the sun, the kind of planet, leaves Taurus and enters Gemini. It is believed that Mithuna Sankranti is one of the most special days for doing charity and making donations. In this article, we will talk about Raja Parba 2025 dates and Mithuna Sankranti timings, the rituals you must perform, and the significance of this festival held in Odisha. Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Time As per Odia Calendar: Know History, Rituals and Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Journey of Devotion and Cultural Heritage.

Raja Parba 2025 Dates

The first day of Raja Parba is known as Pahili Raja, which is celebrated on June 14, 2025

Then comes the second day, known as Mithuna Sankranti, which is celebrated on June 15, 2025

The last one is Basi Raja, which is being celebrated on June 16, 2025

Mithuna Sankranti 2025 Date and Time

Mithuna Sankranti 2025 will be celebrated on June 15. At 6:52 AM on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Ashad month, the Sun god will change his zodiac sign from Taurus to Gemini.

Raja Parba Puja Rituals

Mithuna Sankranti is a significant celebration with simple rituals in Odisha's agricultural calendar. During this celebration, all the communities come together through prayer. Lord Vishnu and the Earth Goddess Bhudevi are the primary deities worshipped during this festival. All the devotees take a holy dip in sacred water and offer their prayers to the Sun god, Lord Vishnu, and other deities. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Full Schedule: What Is the Significance of Rath Yatra?

In temples and homes, many special types of puja ceremonies take place, during which flowers, fruits, and sweets are offered. Many people observe fasts on this day with great faithfulness and devotion. On this auspicious day, people donate clothes, food, water, and all the necessary things to needy persons. Do you know that kite flying is one of the most happening traditions done on Mithuna Sankranti?

Raja Parba Significance

Raja Parba is one of the happiest, vibrant, and culturally rich festivals celebrated in Odisha. This day holds so much significance, like celebration honouring womanhood, especially menstruation, in which all women undergo the process of purification and the fertility of Mother Earth.

Celebrations of Womanhood

Raja Parba festival is all about acknowledging and respecting women, specifically their natural cycles of menstruation. The festival celebrates womanhood by breaking all the taboos.

Agricultural Relevance

This marks the start of the sowing season, in which all the farmers welcome the monsoon rain. Mother Earth undergoes menstruation and rejuvenation during this three-day process in preparation for growing crops.

Cultural Happiness

At this time, people in Odisha celebrate their rich cultural heritage by dressing in new clothes, enjoying traditional swings, playing traditional games and songs, and eating lip-smacking foods.

Pahili Raja Rituals

On this first day, which is known as the Pahili raja, people usually decorate their homes with colourful flowers after cleaning them. All the girls and women take an oil bath, put on new clothes, and wear jewellery.

Mithuna Sankranti Rituals

This second day, called Mithuna Sankranti, marks the beginning of the auspicious solar month of Mithuna. On this day, people cook traditional foods like Poda pitha. Others sing traditional songs, play games, and enjoy themselves.

Basi Raja Rituals

Then comes the last day, the third day of Raja Parba, known as the Basi Raja. This day aims to enjoy leftover food and take swings down, and people return to doing their daily activities. People conclude this day with so much enjoyment and love to celebrate Mother Earth's fertility.

On this special Mithuna Sankranti, you can donate food, clothes, water, green moong dal, mishri, sugar, jaggery, copper utensils, and green grass to any mother cow. It is believed that donating all of these items is auspicious and valuable to those who need them the most.

