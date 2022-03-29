Rajasthan, known as the Land Of Kings, covers 10.4 percent of India's total geographical area. The northwestern state has lands of Rajputs including the former nineteen princely regions, two chief ships, and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara. Rajasthan was erstwhile called Rajputana which was the name adopted by the British Raj for its dependencies in the state. It came into existence on March 30, 1949. On the account of this, every year on the 30th of March, Rajasthan Day, or Rajasthan Diwas as said in Hindi is marked. Citizens observe the date as the foundation day because it commemorates the day on which the entire state came into existence. This year, Rajasthan will observe its 72nd Foundation Day. Rajasthan Trip On The Cards? Know The Best Time to Visit Jaisalmer, Udaipur And Jaipur.

History Of Rajasthan Day

Before independence, Rajasthan's princely states were annexed to the union of India on 15 August 1947, but their unification was acquired only a year later. The state at that time was comprised of 21 small and big princely states like Bharatpur, Alwar, Dhaulpur, and Karauli. On March 25, 1948, Rajasthan Union came into existence by the unification of states namely Banswara, Bundi, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kishangarh, Pratapgarh, Shahpura, Tonk, and Kota. The Maharana of Udaipur decided to join the Rajasthan Union just three days after the formation of the Rajasthan Union. After the unification of the nine states, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the union on April 18, 1948.

Significance Of Observing The Rajasthan Day

The mammoth celebration of Rajasthan Diwas is usually conducted in the Pink city of Jaipur with weeklong festivities and functions along with an assortment of events to tribute the Rajasthan Day. The date mainly focuses on remembering and appreciating the grandeur of Rajasthan, its culture, the valour, and the sacrifices made by the great warriors of the region. In essence, this magnificent formation day is celebrated in a classy manner to offer a contemporary lease of life to the time-honoured delicious cuisines, folk arts, traditions, and sports.

