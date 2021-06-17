The death anniversary of Rajmata Jijau, who was a warrior, administrator, and the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is observed on June 17 every year. She was popularly known as Jijau, Rajmata, or Jijabai. She was born on January 12, 1598, at Deulgaon near Sindkhed, Maharashtra. Jijau was a formidable woman; she was married to Shahaji Bhosale, son of Maloji Bhoasale of Verul village. Jijau and Shahaji together had eight children, two sons, and six daughters. However, one of Jijau’s sons Chhatrapati Shivaji later ruled the Maratha empire.

Jijau was a determined warrior with strong foresight and constitution that she passed on to her son Chhatrapati Shivaji who grew up to be a fierce warrior of Maharashtra. This year too Rajmata Jijau’s death anniversary will be observed on June 17. However, on the occasion of Punyatithi, there will be some restrictions outside to pay homage to Jijau just like last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. To commemorate her fearlessness one can definitely share a few inspiring messages, HD images, and wallpapers via social media. On the day of Jijau's death anniversary, it is necessary to explain the saga of her bravery to the next generation. We at Latestly bring you the latest messages, HD images, and wallpapers which you can send to your friends and family members on the death anniversary of Rajmata Jijau.

Jijabai was not only the ideal mother but also the best ruler and wife. Her personality is ideal for several women. Jijau handled the responsibilities of her home and the empire with the same courage and restraint. She is still an inspiration to many women. In 1674, a few days before her son Shivaji’s coronation, she died on June 17.

