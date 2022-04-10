Rama Navami is a Hindu spring festival that celebrates the birthday of Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. This year, Sri Ram Navami 2022 will be observed on Sunday, April 10. Here's a collection of the latest Ram Navami 2022 wishes, Ram Navami DP for WhatsApp, Happy Ram Navami 2022 images, Ram Navami HD wallpapers, Happy Ram Navami 2022 greetings, messages, Jai Shri Ram images, WhatsApp DP, Facebook status, and a lot more to share with family and friends on the festival day. Ram Navami 2022 Dos & Don’ts: From Bhajan Kirtan to Ramcharitmanas Recitation, Auspicious Things To Do on the Birth Anniversary of Lord Ram for Good Luck and Happiness.

Ram Navami is the ninth day of the Hindu calendar's Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in April or March. On this day, many people end their nine days long fast of Navratri after performing a kanjak ceremony at their place. As you celebrate Ram Navami 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS on an auspicious day.

Ram Navami signifies the victory of good over evil and the establishment of Dharma over adharma. It celebrates the birth of Lord Vishnu's seventh avatar, Lord Rama. Cities like Ayodhya Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam and Sitamarhi observe major celebrations as Lor Rama's life revolves around these places. Here are beautiful messages about Lord Rama and his life that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on Ram Navami 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Jinka Naam Hai, Ayodhya Jinka Dhaam Hai, Aise Raghunandan ko, Hamara Pranam Hai. Aapko aur Aapke Parivar ko Ram Navami ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this Holy Occasion of Ram Navami, I Am Wishing that the Blessings of Shri Ramchandra Be With You. Your Heart and Home Be Filled with Happiness, Joy, Peace and Prosperity.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You a Hearty And Prosperous Sri Ram Navami 2022. Let Our Face Beam with a Smile All the Time by Chanting the Name of Lord Ram.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Jai Shree Ram. This Ram Navami, Wishing You and Your Family a Life Full Of Glory and Success.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ram Ka Naam Lete Chalo. Shri Ram, Jai Ram, Jai Jai Ram. Happy Ram Navami 2022.

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

Happy Ram Navami Wishes (File Image)

Ram Navami Messages and Greetings in English

People who observe fast during the Navratri prepare special Puri, Chhole and Halwa offerings and hold a small kanjak ceremony at their place. During the ceremony, they invite young girls to eat the prasad made by them and seek their blessings. As you observe the day, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Ram Navami 2022!

