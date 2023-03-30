Ram Navami is the Hindu celebration of the ninth day of Chaitra Navaratri, a nine-day-long festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. As the name suggests, Rama Navami marks the birthday of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of the Hindu deity Vishnu. Ram Navami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Rama and conducting special aartis and abhiseka of idols of the almighty. Though this auspicious day is celebrated by Hindus in every state of India, in Ayodhya, it is observed at a grand level. To mark Ram Navami 2023, people are sure to share Happy Ram Navami 2023 wishes and messages, Rama Navami 2023 Greetings, Happy Ram Navami WhatsApp stickers, Rama Navami 2023 images and wallpapers and Ram Navami Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Ram Navami 2023 Dishes: 5 Easy Recipes To Celebrate the Hindu Festival.

Rama Navami celebrates the descent of Vishnu as the Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya, Kosala. The occasion of Ram Navami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Ram and reading the Ram Katha and Hindu epic Ramayana. The celebrations of Rama Navami also witness thousands of devotees visiting various famous Ram temples across the country, with particular fanfare witnessed in Ayodhya - considered the birthplace of Lord Rama. Ratha Yatras, the chariot processions of Rama, Sita, his brother Lakshmana and Hanuman, are also taken out at several places.

As we celebrate Ram Navami 2023, here are some Happy Ram Navami 2023 wishes and messages, Rama Navami 2023 greetings, Happy Ram Navami WhatsApp stickers, Rama Navami 2023 images and wallpapers and Ram Navami Facebook status pictures that you can share online with your family and friends. Ram Navami 2023 Date, Time and Madhyahna Muhurat: Know Puja Vidhi, Significance and Celebrations.

Happy Ram Navami 2023 Wishes

Ram Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ram, Shower His Choicest Blessings Upon You. Happy Ram Navami.

Ram Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Lord Ram Give You All the Happiness, Good Health, and Fulfill Your Endeavours in Life.

Ram Navami (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Grace of Lord Rama Always Be With You. Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Rama Navami!

Ram Navami Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glimmer of Diyas and the Echo of the Chants Fill Your Life With Happiness and Contentment. Happy Ram Navami.

Ram Navami Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Grace of Lord Ram Always Be With You. Wish You a Very Happy and Prosperous Ram Navami.

How to Download Ram Navami 2023 WhatsApp Stickers?

To celebrate the birth of Lord Rama with joy and delight, here you can download the Ram Navami 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and share them with your friends and family.

We hope Ram Navami celebrations bring you all the love, light and happiness you deserve. Happy Ram Navami 2023.

