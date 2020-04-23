Ramadan in Philippines will begin from tomorrow (April 24), Abuhuraira Udasan, the grand mufti of the Bangsamoro, has announced. There is no report of the moon sighting so far. The official announcement confirming whether the Ramadan moon is sighted will be made shortly in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Philippines.

Kuala Lumpur, April 23: Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Philippines will look for the moon this evening. The moon sighting will mark the beginning of Ramadan 2020 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Philippines. Muslims will observe 29th of Shabaan today and the sighting of the crescent moon this evening will fix a date for the start of Ramadan. Catch live updates on the Ramadan moon sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Philippines.

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. For Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, Singapore and Philippines, 29th Shabaan is today. If the moon is sighted this evening, Muslims will start fasting for Ramadan from April 24. If the moon remains invisible, Ramadan will begin from April 25.

During Ramzan, Muslims abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline and self-restraint. There are certain restrictions that Muslims follow during the holy month. Fasting (roza) is one of the five pillars of Islam.