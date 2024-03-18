Mumbai, March 18: The commencement of the holy month of Ramadan on the evening of March 11, 2024, marked a period of spiritual reflection, devotion, and self-discipline for Muslims worldwide. As one of the five pillars of Islam, Ramadan holds immense significance, with all adult Muslims observing fasts known as ‘Roza’ from dawn till dusk. This period, extending until the evening of April 9 is characterised by a deepened connection to faith through fasting, prayers, reflection, charity, and humanitarian activities. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 5th Roza of Ramzan on March 16 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

During Ramadan, individuals partake in sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the morning prayers. Following this, they abstain from food and water throughout the day, breaking their fast with iftar at sunset. The timing for sehri and iftar varies slightly across different cities, with Muslims eagerly awaiting the moment to conclude their fasts and share in the blessings of iftar. The timings for Sehri and Iftar slightly differ from city to city. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar's timings for the eighth Roza on March 19 in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and other Indian cities. Ramadan 2024 Calendar: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 7th Roza of Ramzan on March 18 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

Roza 2 March 19, 2024 City Last Time For Sehri Iftar Time Mumbai 05:30 AM 6:51 PM Delhi 05:07 AM 6:33 PM Kolkata 04:26 AM 5:48 PM Ahmedabad 05:29 AM 6:51 PM Bengaluru 05:13 AM 6:31 PM Chennai 05:02 AM 6:21 PM Hyderabad 05:08 AM 6:28 PM Srinagar 05:11 AM 6:43 PM Lucknow 04:53 AM 6:18 PM Bhopal 05:09 AM 6:32 PM Malappuram 05:19 AM 6:38 PM Patna 04:37 AM 6:01 PM Jaipur 05:13 AM 6:39 PM

The eighth Roza of Ramadan, falling on March 19, 2024, holds special significance as Muslims continue their journey of self-discipline and spiritual growth. Ramadan culminates with the joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, anticipated to be observed in India on April 10 or April 11, depending on the sighting of the moon. This festive occasion marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the Shawwal month, symbolising renewal, gratitude, and communal unity.

