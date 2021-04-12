Mumbai, April 12: Muslims in India today will look for the new moon which will determine the start of Ramzan, the fasting month. Ramzan 2021 might start on April 13, subject to moon sighting. Muslims in Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK, New Zealand and some other countries will also attempt the Ramzan moon sighting this evening. Catch live updates on the Ramzan 2021 moon sighting in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK and New Zealand here. Ramzan Mubarak 2021 Greetings, Messages & Quotes to Send During Ramadan.

Today marks the 29th day of Shaban, the month before Ramadan, in India and some other countries. Under the Islamic calendar, a month lasts for one complete moon cycle, which is usually 29 or 30 days. The moon sighting determines the duration. Hence, if the new moon is sighted today, Ramzan 2021 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, UK and New Zealand will begin from April 13. If the moon remains invisible this evening, Shabaan month will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 14. Ramadan 2021: Haleem To Make a Comeback in This Holy Month in Hyderabad With Restricted Sales.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia on Sunday announced the first day of Ramzan will be April 13. Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court had also called on all Muslims throughout the kingdom to spot the crescent on Monday evening due to "inconsistencies in the Umm al-Qurra calendar" for the Islamic month of Shaban. The Arab states including Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) usually follow Saudi Arabia's moon sighting.

Throughout Ramzan, Muslims are obligated to observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold special prayers. Fasting in Ramadan, considered the holiest month, is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity.