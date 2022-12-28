Ratan Naval Tata, popularly known as Ratan Tata, will celebrate his 85th birthday on December 28, 2022. He was born in Bombay during the British Raj on December 28, 1937, to Naval Tata and Sooni Tata. He has a younger brother Jimmy Tata and a half-brother, Noel Tata, from Naval Tata's second marriage with Simone Tata. An Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937. He was also the chairman of the Tata Group from 1990 to 2012, also serving as interim chairman from October 2016 through February 2017. He continues to lead Tata Trusts. As we celebrate Ratan Tata's 85th birthday, let's know more about the industrialist in detail. Share these Ratan Tata Birthday 2022 images and HD wallpapers as quotes, messages, wishes and greetings on this day. Ratan Tata Backs Senior Citizen Companionship Startup Goodfellows.

There are several reasons why Ratan Tata is worthy of admiration, none more so than for the way he has sailed through the high tide of his life as head of the Tata group with grace and dignity. Under his leadership, the Tata Group acquired Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus in an attempt to turn Tata from a largely India-centric group into a global business. Tata is also one of the most prominent philanthropists in the world, having donated around 60-65% of his income to charity.

Tata is one of India's most prominent industrialists and philanthropists. He is a trained pilot with a license. In 2008, Ratan Tata received the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in India. He also received the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, in 2000.

