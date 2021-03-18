Red Nose Day is a campaign from the charity Comic Relief that has been running since its launch in 1988 to end child poverty. In 2021, Red Nose Day will be observed on March 19. The event uses entertainment to raise as much money as possible for the charity to ensure that every child has access to education and basic needs.

On the occasion of Red Nose Day 2021, several Americans, including celebrities and businesses, will be coming together to fundraise and donate, and NBC will be hosting a special night of entertainment on Friday, March 17, at 7 pm.

Red Nose Day 2021 Date:

Red Nose Day 2021 will be observed on March 19, which falls on Friday this year.

What is the theme of Red Nose Day 2021?

As ever, the theme of this year is all about raising money through humour. Comic Relief co-founder, Sir Lenny Henry, said, "We all need cheering up, so this year Red Nose Day will be a bit different. Of course, we want to raise as much money as possible for people who really need it in the UK and around the world. But we also want to make you smile and bring you some laughter over the coming weeks."

Red Nose Day: History and Significance

On February 8, 1988, British stand-up comedian Lenny Henry went to Ethiopia and celebrated the first Red Nose Day Telethon. The event saw the participation of more than 150 celebrities. It managed to raise 15 million British pounds sterling and garnered over 30 million television views on BBC1, as per reports.

NVC's Red Nose Day 2021 special programme will be hosted by Sir Lenny Henry, David Tennant, Davina McCall, Alesha Dixon and Paddy McGuiness. The donations collected will help tackle important issues including hunger, homelessness and domestic abuse.

