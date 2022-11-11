Remembrance Day is observed in the Commonwealth States as a memorial day to honour armed forces members who died in the line of duty. It is observed on November 11 every year. Remembrance Day is observed in many countries to recall the end of the First World War. Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, it is also observed by many non-commonwealth countries. The tradition of Remembrance Day evolved out of Armistice Day. As you celebrate Remembrance Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can share with all your near and dear ones as quotes, images, greetings and HD wallpapers to honour the brave men who died fighting wars. Veterans Day 2022 Date and Significance: Know All About the History of the Federal Holiday and How the Day Dedicated to All US Military Veterans Is Observed.

The hostilities of the First World War formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, in accordance with the armistice signed by the representatives of Germany and the Entente. The First World War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. In Britain, Canada, South Africa and ANZAC, one or two minutes of silence is observed at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to mark the time when the armistice became active. Here are Remembrance Day 2022 messages that you can share with all your near and dear ones as quotes, images, greetings and HD wallpapers on this day.

Remembrance Day 2022 Messages and Quotes

Remembrance Day 2022 Quote (File Image)

Quote Reads: “There Is Nothing Wrong With America That Cannot Be Cured With What Is Right in America.” – William J. Clinton

Remembrance Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: “The Legacy of Heroes — The Memory of a Great Name, and the Inheritance of a Great Example.” – Benjamin Disraeli

Remembrance Day 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: “As We Express Our Gratitude, We Must Never Forget That the Highest Appreciation Is Not To Utter Words but To Live by Them.” – John F. Kennedy

Remembrance Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: “May We Never Forget Our Fallen Comrades. Freedom Isn’t Free.” – Sgt. Major Bill Paxton

Remembrance Day 2022 Quote and Sayings (File Image)

Quote Reads: “Never in the Field of Human Conflict Was So Much Owed By So Many to So Few.” – Winston Churchill

The service of Remembrance Day in many Commonwealth countries generally includes the sounding of the Last Post followed by the period of silence, after which there is the sounding of Reveille or sometimes just The Rouse.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2022 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).