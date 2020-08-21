Samvatsari Wishes 2020: The occasion of Samvatsari is one of the most significant spiritual events in a year for the people of the Jain community. It is observed on the last day of the Paryushana – 8/10-day holy festival. This year, the festive event of Samvatsari will be observed on August 22, i.e. Saturday. Samvatsari is also called as Forgiveness Day. On this day, Jains seek forgiveness from every living being present in their life, by saying ‘Micchami Dukkadam’. They also send across these popular Samvatsari and Micchami Dukkadam wishes and greetings to their loved ones on this auspicious day. If you are searching for the latest collection of Samvatsari 2020 messages, Micchami Dukkadam images, Samvatsari messages in Gujarati, Micchami Dukkadam HD photos and wallpapers, then you have reached the right destination. Samvatsari 2020 Date and Michhami Dukkadam Significance: Know Celebrations of The Festival of Forgiveness At the End of Paryushan Parv.

They say ‘forgiveness is the attribute of the strong’. If you are willing to send these newest Samvatsari 2020 greetings and wishes to your loved ones, it would be a kind gesture on your behalf. People can share across this collection of new Micchami Dukkadam messages via WhatsApp, Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, Telegram, Hike and other popular social messaging apps. Samvatsari Meaning and Significance: Know The Importance of Forgiveness Day Celebrated at End of Paryushana Parva.

People can also share these amazing Samvatsari 2020 wishes and greetings via text messages, picture messages, and SMSes. They can download these Micchami Dukkadam 2020 HD festive greetings and convert them into GIFs and videos as well. With that, they will be able to post these Samvatsari 2020 videos on Roposso, Chingari, and Instagram Reels as well.

Samvatsari Message Reads: Agar Jane Anjane Me Hamare Parivar Se Koi Bhi Bhul Ho Gayi Ho Tho Usse Bhool Samaj Kar Bhul Jaye…Uttam Kshama.. Jiv Thi Koi Nani Moti Janta Ajanta Bhul Thai Hoy to Paryushan Prarambh Thay Te Pahela Be Hath Jodi Mastak Jhukavi Michhami Dukkadam!

Samvatsari Message Reads: Navkar Mara Man Mai Che, Jain Maro Darm Che, Grudev Ma Mara Pran Che, Mox Ni Mane Apeksha Che… Bole Chale Micchami Dukkadam…..

Samvatsari Message Reads: If I Hurt You With My Words, Actions or Thoughts I Heartily Beg Chama. You Are So Good That You Will Forgive Me by All Means. Micchami Dukkadam!

Samvatsari Message Reads: On This Pious Occasion of Jain Samvatsari’, I Am Apologetic for Everything if I Have Impair You Knowingly or Unknowingly in Any Ways by My Action, My Talk or My Thought. Please Exonerate Me With Your Full Affection – Micchami Dukkadam.

Samvatsari Message Reads: In This Whole Year If Knowingly or Unknowingly With My Deeds, Words or Behaviour if I Have Hurt You or Any One, Then on This Big Day of SAMVATSARI, I Have Folded My Hands for Forgiveness. MICHHAMI DUKKADAM!

How to Download Micchami Dukkadam and Samvatsari WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can also find creative stickers on WhatsApp Stickers and Hike Stickers, and share them on respective platforms. HERE is the download link for Micchami Dukkadam WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store to send to your near and dear ones on Samvatsari.

There are different ways in which people apologise to their dear ones. If you want to make use of this occasion of Samvatsari and seek forgiveness from your friends, family, relatives etc., then you need not look further, as we have it covered for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you some of the best and most popular Samvatsari 2020 wishes and greetings which will melt the heart of people you share these messages with.

