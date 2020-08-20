Samvatsari is the annual festival marked by people of the Jain community. It is the last day of Paryushana Parva, marked for eight to ten days. It falls every year in the month of August-September. Samvatsari is the last day of the Paryushana Parva which is marked as the day of forgiveness. So what exactly is Samvatsari and what does the word mean? On this day, people seek forgiveness for knowingly or unknowingly hurting people's sentiments. In this article, we give you the detailed meaning of the word Samvatsari and the significance of this day. Samvatsari 2020 Date and Michhami Dukkadam Significance: Know Celebrations of The Festival of Forgiveness At the End of Paryushan Parv.

Meaning of Samvatsari

The world of Samvatsari is derived from the Sanskrit language. Samvatsara refers to a "year" in Vedic literature such as the Rigveda and other ancient texts. Thus, Samvatsari literally refers to a day that comes annually. There is a ritual of saying Micchami Dukkadam to one another. It asks for forgiveness for one's knowing or unknowing hurtful words, actions or deeds. Jains are said to perform a penitential retreat called "samvatsari pratikramana" after which they seek forgiveness from others. Samvatsari is also called as Kshamavani.

The dates of Samvatsari differ for different sects of Jainism- Shwetabara and Digambara. The Shwetambharas will celebrate Samvatsari on August 22 this year. People send across messages and images seeking forgiveness or Micchami Dukkadam wishes on this day. It is the holiest day of the Jain calendar as special prayers are also offered. Some people keep fast as well. This auspicious festival coincides with another significant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

