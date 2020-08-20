People of the Jain community are observing one of the most significant annual observances, the Paryushana Parva or Paryushana. It is an eight-day observance during which special prayers are offered and the last day of this observance is called Samvatsari. The day of Samvatsari is known as the Day of Forgiveness. On this day, people seek forgiveness for any reason if they have knowingly or unknowingly hurt them in the past year and start a new beginning. People say the words Michhami Dukkadam to seek forgiveness from others. This year, Samvatsari falls on August 22, for the Shwetambara sect of Jainism. Ahead of this day, we tell you more details about the history and significance of this day. Paryushana Parva and Samvatsari 2020 Dates And Significance: Know The History, Meaning of Michhami Dukkadam And Celebrations Related to Jain's Religious Festival.

The dates for this observance may differ for different sects namely the Shwetambara and Digambara. The Swetambaras celebrate the eighth day of Paryusana Parva as Samvatsari whereas the Digambaras celebrate it on the tenth day of Das Lakshan Parva. But it usually observed between the months of August and September. It coincides with another significant festival of Ganeshotsav. Paryushan Parva 2020 Wishes & Micchami Dukkadam Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, SMS and Facebook Greetings on the Jain Festival.

Celebrations and Significance of Michhami Dukkadam

On this day, Jains exchange messages and greetings of Samvatsari. A common phrase they use is "Michhami Dukkadam." It means “may all the evil that has been done be fruitless.” It is used to seek forgiveness. We all as human beings are prone to making mistakes, saying somethings that may hurt another or actions that bring sadness to others. This day collectively seeks forgiveness for all such actions. Jains seek forgiveness on this auspicious day from all creatures of the world if they hurt them by their thoughts, words or actions.

On this day, some people also keep a fast through the day. People also study their religious scriptures and books on this day. The celebrations may differ from place to place as well. Alms are distributed among the poor, some donate to charitable causes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).