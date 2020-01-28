Saraswati Puja 2020 Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram Messages, GIFs and Greetings and SMS to Send on Basant Panchami

Saraswati Puja 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

The auspicious festival of Saraswati Puja is here. Basant Panchami is a significant occasion for the Hindus, especially for the Bengali community who actively worships the Goddess of Knowledge—Goddess Saraswati. It is celebrated about forty days before the spring season. The colour yellow is considered auspicious as it matches the flowers of mustard crops in the agricultural fields. They follow many traditions and sending festival greetings to near ones, is one of them. Saraswati Puja 2020 falls on January 29. Because of the increasing usage of WhatsApp messengers and SMS services, there is a sudden rise in search of Basant Panchami 2020 greetings. In this article, we bring you devotional Saraswati Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali, images, Telegram sticker messages and GIFs to revere the auspicious occasion.

Saraswati Puja festival is celebrated in a grandeur manner. Bongs can be seen dressing in white, yellow and red coloured traditional attire, each of them related with significance to the celebration. Special dishes and numerous sweet recipes are prepared. Besides, Saraswati Puja holds superiority among students. Since she is known as the Goddess of Knowledge, worship of Saraswati Mata carries a special meaning to school and colleges. They also share Saraswati Puja wishes and greetings to mark Basant Panchami. Below are some devotional and meaningful Saraswati Puja 2020 messages, greetings and images that you can send on this auspicious occasion. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tomar Binai Sostar Sure Anondo Antohina, Bomvanondon Maje Tumi Anondonila Prane, Sukh Mone Santi Sobi Tomar Dan, Vaber Ohvab Dur Koro Tumi Suni Aananda Gan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bidya Debi Sorosoti Tulona Nei Ma Tomar. Ektu Bidya Dao Jodi Ma Se Bidya Hobe Alonkar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bidya Gyan Prodayini Gyaner Bikash Koro Ohgyanotar Trimirota Dhora Theke Dur Koro.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tomar Bahon Haser Moto Choron Tole Bose, Korte Pari Jano Porasona Sahoje Ohkelhese, Biswo Jure Chatro Tomar Amar Varo Naw, Tomar Doyai Silpi Kew Kew Hoyeche Kobi, Amar Antoreo Jalo Aalo Ano Ushar Robi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gyan Daw Vakti Daw Bidya Daw Budhi Daw, Mayer Kache Ei Kamona Kori Sobai Mile.

How to Download Saraswati Puja 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Android phone users can visit the Play Store app to download festival sticker images to make chats on the messaging app more fun. You can also click HERE to download Saraswati Puja 2020 WhatsApp stickers.

We hope the above Saraswati Puja 2020 wishes in Bengali will be useful to you whole celebrating the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami. Celebrate the Goddess of Knowledge and increase learning to understand the significance of various phase of life.