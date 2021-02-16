Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja 2021 is celebrated on February 16. The annual commemoration that marks the preparation of the arrival of spring, Basant Panchami, also spelt as Vasant Panchami falls forty days before Holi. Vasant Panchami is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by Hindus, not just in India but also in Nepal, Indonesia and other countries. Vasant Panchami celebrations often include sharing Happy Basant Panchami wishes in Bengali and Saraswati Puja messages, Basant Panchami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Vasant Panchami Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day (Panchami) in the waxing phase of the Hindu month of Magha. Since it marks the beginning of preparations for the pleasant (Vasant) season of spring, it is called Vasant Panchami. On this day, the annual Vasant Utsav is celebrated in various parts of the world. It takes approximately 40 days for the season to transition. This is the reason that Basant Panchami is celebrated exactly 40 days before Holi, which is said to be the festival of spring.

Vasant Panchami celebrations revolve around Goddess Saraswati. People often take this opportunity to perform Saraswati Pooja and visit temples seeking the blessings of the goddess of knowledge. As we prepare to celebrate Vasant Panchami 2021, here are some Vasant Panchami celebrations that often include sharing Happy Vasant Panchami wishes and messages, Basant Panchami 2021 WhatsApp Stickers and Basant Panchami Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Saraswati Puja (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tomar Binai Sostar Sure Anondo Antohina, Bomvanondon Maje Tumi Anondonila Prane, Sukh Mone Santi Sobi Tomar Dan, Vaber Ohvab Dur Koro Tumi Suni Aananda Gan.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bidya Debi Sorosoti Tulona Nei Ma Tomar. Ektu Bidya Dao Jodi Ma Se Bidya Hobe Alonkar.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bidya Gyan Prodayini Gyaner Bikash Koro Ohgyanotar Trimirota Dhora Theke Dur Koro.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tomar Bahon Haser Moto Choron Tole Bose, Korte Pari Jano Porasona Sahoje Ohkelhese, Biswo Jure Chatro Tomar Amar Varo Naw, Tomar Doyai Silpi Kew Kew Hoyeche Kobi, Amar Antoreo Jalo Aalo Ano Ushar Robi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Gyan Daw Vakti Daw Bidya Daw Budhi Daw, Mayer Kache Ei Kamona Kori Sobai Mile.

Basant Panchami is celebrated under different names in different communities. While most people in the northern, western and central parts of India celebrate it as Vasant Panchami, it is known as Sri Panchami in South India. Hindus in Nepal And other neighbouring countries also have grand celebrations for this day. And Sikhs observe this day as Basant Panchami. Basant Panchami celebrations often involve dressing up in vibrant spring colours and enjoying the song, dance and play.

