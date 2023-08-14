Sawan Shivratri, also known as Sawan Mahashivratri or Shravan Shivratri, is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in the month of Shravan (Sawan) according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the principal deities in Hinduism. In 2023, Sawan Shivratri will be observed twice, firstly on July 15 and August 14. As you celebrate the second Sawan Shivratri 2023, we at LatestLY bring you a collection of Sawan Shivratri messages, Sawan Shivratri 2023 images, Happy Sawan Shivratri HD wallpapers and Sawan Shivratri wishes that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this festival.

Sawan Shivratri usually falls on the 14th day of the dark fortnight (Krishna Paksha) in the month of Shravan. There are two Shivratri in Sawan this year as, according to the Hindu calendar, 2023 is Adhikamas, and hence the month of Sawan will come twice. The first Sawan Shivratri was observed on July 15, Saturday while the second one will be celebrated on August 14, Monday. This festival holds great importance among devotees of Lord Shiva, who observe fasts and engage in various religious activities to seek His blessings.

During the festival, devotees visit Shiva temples and perform special prayers and rituals. They offer Bel leaves, milk, water, fruits, and other traditional offerings to the Shiva Lingam, the symbolic representation of Lord Shiva. Devotees also chant prayers, sing hymns, and recite mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva. Here is a wide range of messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Offer Our Prayers to Lord Shiva To Celebrate This Pious Day With Our Loved Ones. Let Us Chant the Mantras and Seek His Blessings for a Joyous and Successful Life. With All My Heart, I Wish You a Very Happy Sawan Shivratri. Jai Bholenath!

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As We Celebrate the Sawan Shivratri Festival, I Pray We Always Have the Love and Blessings of Lord Shiva on Us. Happy Sawan Shivratri to You.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Loved Ones Are Always Surrounded by the Love and Blessings of Lord Shiva. Warm Wishes on Sawan Shivratri to You.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Energies of Lord Shiva Are Always There To Bring Positivity to Your Life. Wishing you a Blessed and Beautiful Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Shiva Remind You of All the Strengths You Possess To Work Harder in Life and Achieve What You Desire. Happy Sawan Shivratri to You.

Sawan Shivratri Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Prayers Are Granted by Lord Shiva, and May Happiness and Goodness Surrounding You and Your Family. A Very Happy Sawan Shivratri.

Sawan Shivratri is also associated with several legends and mythological stories related to Lord Shiva. Devotees believe observing fasts and performing rituals on this auspicious day can bring blessings, peace, and spiritual upliftment. Wishing everyone a Happy Sawan Shivratri 2023!

