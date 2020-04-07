Shab-e-Barat Mubarak 2020 Greetings: Urdu Shayari, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Image Greetings, SMS & Wishes to Send Ahead of Holy Month of Ramadan

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, April 7: Muslims in India will observe Shab-e-Barat on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Shab-e-Barat is known as the holy night of fortune and forgiveness because it is believed that in this night God decides the fortunes of men and women for the coming year and showers forgiveness. Since India is under 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, Muslims won't be able to meet friends and relatives. Therefore, LatestLY brings to you messages, greetings and shayari in Urdu and WhatsApp stickers and pictures to wish "Shabe-e-Barat Mubarak". Shab-e-Barat 2020: Date in India, Significance And Other Key Facts About Holy Night Ahead of Ramadan Month.

According to Islamic belief, Shab-e-Barat marks the night when God seals people's fate in terms of life and death until the next year. Shab-e-Barat is observed on 15th of the Islamic month of Shabaan. Here it may be noted that under the Islamic calendar, the date changes post the sunset and not after the clock goes past 12 midnight. Therefore, the 15th of Shabaan will begin after the sun sets on Thursday, April 9, 2020. The festival will be observed until the next sunset, i.e. the evening of Friday, April 10, 2020. Shab-E-Barat 2020: Delhi Police Appeals to People to Stay Indoors Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Shab-e-Barat Mubarak Greetings, Wishes, Messages, SMS, Shayari in Urdu:

Shab-e-Barat message reads: Rehmaton Ki Aayi Hai Raat, Dua Hai Aap Sada Rahen Aabad, Mubarak Ho Aapko Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat message reads: Har Shab Shab-e-Barat Hai Har Roz Roz-e-Eid, Sota Hun Hath Gardan-e-Mina Men Daal Ke.

Shab-e-Barat message reads: Qismat Badal Jayegi Zara Dil Se Dua Karo, Dunya Bhi Hil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo, Din Raat Main Ik Lamha Qabuliyat Ki Ghari Hai, Manzil Bhi Mil Jayegi Agar Dil Se Dua Karo. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

Shab-e-Barat message reads: Ya ALLAH Shab-e-Barat Ki Mubarak Raat

K Sadke Humain Baksh De Aur Humari Duain Qabool Farma. Meri Taraf Se Ap Sab Ko. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak Ho.

Shab-e-Barat message reads: Ya Allah, Main Tujhse Mangta Hun, Aisi Maafi Jiske Baad Gunah Na Ho, Aisi Sehat Jiske Baad Bimari Na Ho, Aisi Raza Jiske Baad Koi Narazgi Na Ho - Aameen. Shab-e-Barat Mubarak.

How to Download Shab-e-Barat WhatsApp Stickers & GIF Greeting Images?

If you are an Android user, go to Play Store and search for 'Shab-e-Barat' and you will find several apps offering GIF greetings and WhatsApp stickers to wish Shab-e-Barat. Those apps will also give you information about the auspicious night. Make sure you download a credible app so that you get correct information.

Shab-e-Barat is considered to be the "Eid of those who have died", several Muslims visit their nearest graveyards to seek forgiveness for their deceased relatives. The night is also known as Laylat-ul-Baraa or mid-Shabaan.