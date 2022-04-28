Shab-e-Qadr or Laylat al-Qadr (also spelt as Laylatul Qadr) is an Islamic observance of the holy night that verses of the Holy Quran were first revealed to Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) by God through the angel Gabriel. The festival is also known as the Night of Decree, Night of Power and Night of Value and is celebrated by Islamic communities over the world. The exact date of the observance is not known in history and the date of commemoration varies throughout the Islamic world but is commonly celebrated on the 23rd day of Ramzan for the Shiʿah Muslims and the 27th day of Ramzan for the Sunni Muslims. In India, Shab-e-Qadr 2022 will be observed from the evening of the 28th of April till the morning of the 29th of April. When Is Shab-e-Qadr 2022 in India? Know Date, Beliefs and Significance of Celebrating Night of Power and Blessings

Shab-e-Qadr is also known as the Qadr Night is considered to be one of the holiest nights in the Islamic religion and holds a lot of significance as it is considered to be the occasion when angels descend to earth with a myriad of tasks and leading to a night of peace, blessings and guidance until dawn. The Festival is celebrated by reciting verses from the Holy Quran and visiting Mosques. People also visit the graveyard to seek blessings from the souls of the departed. To Observe this day here are some Shab-e-Qadr Mubarak wishes, Shab-e-Qadr 2022 HD images and Shab-e-Qadr 2022 WhatsApp messages for loved ones.

Wishes for Shab-e-Qadr 2022

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads Hazrat Abdullah Bin Umar Se Riwayat Hai: Allah Ka Rasool Ne, Ramadan Ka Akhri 10 Dino Ka Itikaf Kia.

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads Aksar Shaam Koh Aaati Hai, Falak Say Aawaz, Sajdaa Karti Hai Sehar Jis Ko Woh Hai Aaj Ki Raat. Shab-e-Qadar Mubarak

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Greetings Reads Rahmaton Ki Hai Ye Raat, Namazon Ka Rakhna Sath, Manwa Lena Rab Say Her Baat, Duaon Main Rakhna Yaad, Mubarak Ho Aap Ko, Shab-e-Qadr.

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads Barsaat Ho..! Khushiyon Se Aap Ki, Mulaqat Ho..! Koi Adhoori Na Rahe, Dua Aap Ki! Aisi Mubarak Ye, Shab-e-Qadr Ki Raat Ho…!

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Message Reads Ya Allah Jisne Bhi Sab E Qadr Ke Raat, Aap Ki Ebadat Me Gujari, Ya Alah Tu Un Sab Ki Dua Ko, Kubuk Karna Aur Jo Nahi Kar Paye, Unhe Hedayat Dena, Aur Unki Bhi Magfirat Karna Aaaaaaaamin..

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

SMS Reads Is Raat Main Itni Power Hai Kay..Insaan Ager Apnay Gunhaoo Ki Maafii, Poray Dil O Jan Say Mangayy…Tu Us Kay Her Gunah Maaf Hojay Gay.

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Whatsapp HD Image Hawa Ko Khushbu Mubarak, Fiza Ko Mausum Mubarak, Chaman Ko Gul Mubarak, Aapko Humari Taraf Se, Shab-e-Qadr Ki Raat Mubarak

Shab-e-Qadr Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads Hazrat Aisha Radiallah Anha Stated That Rasool Allah Peace Be Upon Him Said, “Look for Lailat-Ul-Qadr in the Odd Nights Of the Last Ten Days of Ramadan.”

Shab-e-Qadr is celebrated as the day the verses of the holy book of the Quran were relayed to the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) after days of meditation in isolation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2022 07:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).