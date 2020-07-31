Shaheed Udham Singh Death Anniversary: It will be 80th death anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh this year, on July 31, i.e. Friday. He is popularly known to assassinate Michael O’Dwyer, which was carried out to avenge the unfortunate Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Udham Singh was one of those young freedom fighters of the Indian independence movement who sacrificed their lives at a young age. People observe his death anniversary in high regards and pay rich tributes on occasion. People share across motivating messages with popular pictures of Shaheed Udham Singh with their friends and loved ones. If you, too, are searching for the trending images and wallpapers of Shaheed Udham Singh, then you made the stop at the right place. Shaheed Udham Singh's 80th Martyrdom Day: Facts About The Freedom Fighter Who Avenged Jallianwala Bagh Massacre by Killing General Michael O’Dwyer.

Shaheed Udham Singh breathed his last on July 31, 1940, after he was hanged to death in the case of the assassination of Michael O’Dwyer – who he thought was responsible for the massacre at Jallianwala Bagh. During his time in the prison, he used the name ‘Ram Mohammad Singh’ – which symbolised the major three religions of those times in the country. Udham Singh was a renowned revolutionary and was popularly referred to as ‘Shaheed-i-Azam Sardar Udham Singh, which means the Great Martyr.

As we observe Shaheed Udham Singh’s death anniversary today, we at LatestLY, thank him enough for his contribution to India’s independence movement and wish his soul rests in peace. We hope you love sharing these pictures of Shaheed Udham Singh and keep the patriotic vibes going.

