Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2020: It will be the 146th birth anniversary of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj this year. Popularly known as Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, he was the first Maharaja of the princely state of Kolhapur. Born as Yeshwantrao, he is remembered for his exemplary decision making and was widely-regraded as a great social reformer. His tenure as the Maharaja of Kolhapur saw him break many stereotypes in those times. There’s a lot to know about when it comes to the life of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur – let us find out here. Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti 2020 Wishes and Images: HD Wallpapers and Pics of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur To Observe His 129th Birth Anniversary.

When is Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti celebrated and what is its history?

The occasion of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated on June 26 every year. It will fall on Friday this time around. The day is celebrated as a mark of honour for Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj’s birth anniversary. It will be his 146th birth anniversary this year.

What is the importance of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Jayanti?

Right from his accession to the throne till his last breath, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj was a man of social reforms. He was on the throne for 28 years, from 1894 to 1922. The period saw a plethora of social reforms take place at that time.

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj was a Maharaja who believed more in education and employment then caste and creed of an individual. He ensured that people of the poor community and lower castes get enough fair opportunities to earn a livelihood. He was very fond of reforming the education sector. For that, he opened many educational institutions and hostels for people of all the religions.

Another thing that he believed in was equality. In an incident that is popularly known as Vedokta controversy, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj disbanded a group of priests who refused to chant hymns and perform rites for non-Brahmins. Instead, he chose to make a bold move and appointed a young Maratha as a scholar for the non-Brahmin community. Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj didn’t stop there. He also ensured that widow remarriage was legalised, and even took steps to stop child marriage.

Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj was an individual who loved and promoted arts and culture at a grand stage. He was an admirer of fine arts and music. He encouraged children and women a lot during his tenure. One simply cannot wrap up the good deeds that Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj had done in his lifetime.

He was a king, who broke stereotypes, restored humanity at so many levels, and that too at the time when these practices were considered very honourary and religious. People of all walks of life lived their lives satisfactorily and happily while Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj was a King.

As June 26 nears, we at Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj wish his soul rests in peace, and thank him enough for all his efforts to remove social ills and make society a better place to live in.

