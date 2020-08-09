National Day of Singapore is celebrated every year on August 9. The day commemorates Singapore's independence from Malaysia in 1965. National Day of Singapore 2020 falls on Sunday. It is a holiday in Singapore and is celebrated by National Day Parade, Prime Minister's address and fireworks celebrations. Singapore National Day Parade 2020: Know Date, History, Significance and Celebrations Related to National Day of Singapore Celebrating Country's Independence.

In August 1963, Singapore declared independence from Britain. It joined the Federation of Malaysia in 1963 and left the federation two years later to gain its own sovereignty on August 9, 1965, when Yusof bin Ishak took oath as first President on Singapore. This year marks the 55 years of nationhood. Singapore National Day Parade 2020 Virtual Celebrations: From Watching NDP Fireworks Display Online to Delicious Dining Menus, Here’s How You Can Celebrate Singapore’s 55th Birthday at Home.

The National Parade is held on August 9 at held at The Float @ Marina Bay, the Padang or the National Stadium at the Singapore Sports Hub. The annual parade is a key attraction which includes six military contingents civil contingents and the Singaporean Fire Brigade among others. The massed dragon and lion are key attractions.

However, the celebrations this year have been curtailed due to novel coronavirus infection. There will be F-15SG fight jet aerial display, red lion free fall jump at different locations around the island. There will also be a special tribute to COVID-19 front line workers.

