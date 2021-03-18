Spring Equinox, also known as March Equinox, is almost here, and people in the Northern Hemisphere excitedly look forward to the new season. The first day of the season annually comes in late March during an event locally known as the spring or Vernal Equinox. On this celestial event, the Sun will be positioned directly above the equator, something that only happens twice a year—on the spring equinox and the autumnal Equinox. As Spring Equinox 2021 is on March 20, here we bring you some interesting things you may not have known and instead ended up looking for answers on Google. From ‘When is the first day of spring?’ to ‘what happens during the spring equinox?’ Here are some of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and their answers about the March vernal equinox.

When is the First Day of Spring?

This is the top-searched query every year. When is the first day of Spring 2021? The Spring Equinox is the first day of the spring season and occurs when the Sun passes the equator moving from the southern to the northern hemisphere. This year, the first day of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere is March 20.

What Happens During the Spring Equinox?

Equinoxes occur when the axis of rotation of the Earth is exactly parallel to the direction of motion of the Earth around the Sun. This happens only twice a year. During the Spring Equinox, the Sun moves north across the celestial equator. This brings longer daylight hours and warmer temperatures in the Northern Hemisphere, along with softer winds and sprouting plants.

What Is the Meaning of Equinox?

Equinox descends from aequus, the Latin word for “equal,” and nox, the Latin word for “night.” Equinox is the time when the Sun crosses the plane of the Earth’s equator, making night and day of approximately equal length.

What are the Two Equinoxes?

There are two equinoxes every year—in September (Autumnal Equinox), and in March (Spring Equinox)—the time when the length of the day and night is nearly equal.

How Many Daylight Hours is There During Spring Equinox?

Since, Equinox literally means, “equal nights,” most places on Earth will see approximately 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of the night. But not every place experiences the exact same amount of daylight due to how the sunlight gets refracted as it enters Earth’s atmosphere at different latitudes.

When Does Spring End?

In Northern Hemisphere, Spring 2021 will end on June 21.

Now that you know these many answers to the queries related to Spring Equinox, go ahead sharing this information with your friends and family too. We wish everyone, Happy Spring!

