Spring 2021 is approaching, and there is nothing more stressing than cleaning the entire house for the warm season. The First Day of Spring is on March 20, which means how many days we have in hand to clean the entire house inside out. This is why, ‘Spring cleaning checklist,’ is a breakout searches on Google, with more related searches such as ‘how to clean dishwasher,’ ‘how to organise your closet,’ and more. Now that we do not have much time left, but need to deep clean our house, here we bring you your ultimate Spring 2021 cleaning checklist. Not only that, but we also include some quick last-minute tips to organise your room, kitchen, closet, fridge, sitting area and more.

You can target one area each day, but if you are on a roll, you could easily conquer this whole list in about two days. The Spring cleaning checklist is pretty self-explanatory, and all you need to know is dedicate a few hours from your day, and do the cleaning! How to Clean Your Cell Phones and Laptops? Here's the Best Way to Disinfect Your Electronic Devices Teeming with Bacteria and Viruses.

Spring 2021 Checklist: How to Clean Your House?

1. Entryway & Living Room

Sweep and mop floors

Wipe walls, baseboards and windows

Clean door and doormat

Dust lampshades and fan blades

Wash throw pillows and blankets

2. Kitchen

Clean gas stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, freezer seal and dish rags

Clear countertops, remove items from cabinets and thoroughly clean inside

Dust top of high surfaces

Wipe walls, mop floors and shake out dust or dirt from floor mats

3. Fridge

Defrost freezer

Discard old or expired food in pantry, fridge and freezer

Dust to of high surface of the fridge

Organise the shelves

4. Bathroom

Toss expired makeup and hair products

Wipe down counters and faucets

Disinfect bathtub and shower curtains

Wash bath mats

5. Bedrooms

Clean your closet

Clothes that you don’t wear anymore, collect them in a pile to donate

Declutter your shelves

Dust from baseboards to fan bladers

Wash bedding

Vacuum floors

Clean mattress

6. Dining Room

Declutter and clean the table

Wipe down baseboards

Dust blinds/ window treatments

Dust and polish furniture

You can set a timer for each of the rooms’ cleaning. Once, everything is done, reward yourself, by watching your favourite series, ordering some pizza, or simply digging into a massive ice cream sundae.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).