Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020! Bijoya Dashami or Vijayadashami 2020 is celebrated on October 25. It is known to be one of the most important festivals celebrated by Hindus across the world. Known as Vijayadashami in South India, Biyoya Dashami in the Eastern parts of the country, and Dussehra or Dasara in the North & West India, this day celebrates the end of Navratri and Durga Puja. It is observed on the tenth day in the Hindu month of Ashwin or Kartik, and people often enjoy celebrating this day by sharing Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 HD images, Happy Vijayadashami wishes, Bijoya Dashami 2020 messages, Vijayadashami 2020 Images and Pictures; Dussehra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family.

Vijaydashmi celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga against the Buffalo Demon - Mahishasura. People enjoy dressing up in new festive attire and celebrating this day, which marks the victory of good over evil. After the 9-days of fasting, festivities and celebrations of Navratri, Vijayadashami is also seen as a day to mark the beginning of Diwali preparations by many. In Northern parts of India, it is believed that Lord Ram won against Ravana and rescued Goddess Sita on this day. To commemorate this celebration, people often perform Ramleela, a retelling of the Ramayana and effigies of Ravana are burned in grand community functions.

While celebrations this year are sure to be mellowed down, the festive spirit is still said to be high. And you can always plan virtual celebrations and parties to bring in Dussehra 2020. Here are some Subo Bijoya Dashami 2020, Happy Vijayadashami wishes, Bijoya Dashami 2020 messages, Vijayadashami 2020 Images and Pictures; Dussehra 2020 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that are sure to help boost your festive mood.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhaker Awaj Holo Mridu, Mayer Hasi Holo Mlaan, Ebar Mago Biday Tobe Asche Bachchar Abar Hobe, Sabai Ke Ma Rakhis Sukhe, Bijoya Hok Mishti Mukhe.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sango Holo Pujor Bela, Aaj Mayer Jabar Pala, Asche Bochhor Aabar Hobe, Mone Te Ei Aasha Robe, Suru Holo Sindhur Khela, Bijoya Sarbo Ei Bela, Tai Aamar Bishesh Dhara, SMS E Bijoya Sara.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Victory of the Forces of Good Over Evil. Subho Bijoya Dashami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending My Best Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Bijoya Dashami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Wishes for a Joyous Vijayadashmi! May Goddess Durga Grant All Your Wishes and Bless You With Good Health, Success and Happiness.

How to Download Bijoya Dashami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

Meanwhile, people in South India often celebrate Vijayadasami by decorating their homes and performing special Puja on their appliances and motor vehicles. It is believed to be an extremely auspicious day to buy new things and also display torans in front of their homes. In Maharashtra, people often celebrate this day by offering a golden leaf, which is said to bring prosperity and good luck to our homes. We hope that this Vijayadashami, the evil is once again defeated and you are blessed with all the happiness and prosperity you deserve.

