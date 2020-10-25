Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020, everyone! Durga Puja celebration this year was not the same. No adda, or devouring into the delicious street food during each break from pandal hopping. The pandemic sure had made the festival celebrations quiet than ever, but the spirit of pujo remains. Now with teary eyes, while still managing to smile, it is time to bid farewell to Maa Durga. So that you do not miss out on the festivity, we bring you Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 wishes in Bengali. These messages and greetings rightly describe our pujo feel, as we pay our farewell to the Goddess. In addition, we also bring you Maa Durga HD images, Facebook messages and GIF greetings to celebrate Vijayadashami.

Vijayadashami 2020 is on October 25. It is the same day, when Dussehra is celebrated, marking the nine-day event of Ramlila. This day also marks the end of the Navratri 2020 festivals. With all the festivities coming to an end, it is time to keep our spirits high, because an end to one festival means the arrival of another, right? So, let us bid Maa Durga a cheerful and virtual farewell with these meaningful Subho Bijoya 2020 wishes in Bengali. Download these Maa Durga HD images, messages, and GIFs to share your festival greetings to your family members and friends, through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media apps.

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhaker Awaj Holo Mridu, Mayer Hasi Holo Mlaan, Ebar Mago Biday Tobe Asche Bachchar Abar Hobe, Sabai Ke Ma Rakhis Sukhe, Bijoya Hok Mishti Mukhe.

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sango Holo Pujor Bela, Aaj Mayer Jabar Pala, Asche Bochhor Aabar Hobe, Mone Te Ei Aasha Robe, Suru Holo Sindhur Khela, Bijoya Sarbo Ei Bela, Tai Aamar Bishesh Dhara, SMS E Bijoya Sara.

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Messages in Bengali (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dhaker Kathir Biday Sure, Udas Kore Mon, Chollen Ma Mahamaya, Aajke Bisarjan! Dhaker Taale Dhunichi Nachon, Etai Prachin Riti, Moner Frame -E Bandhiye Rekho Durga Pujor Smriti!

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Anek Swapna Puran Kore Maa Chole Jaan Kon Sudure, Maa-Er Aasa, Maa-Er Jawa Natun Khushir Natun Hawa, Dukkho Kore Labh Ki Tobe, Aaschhe Bachhor Aabar Habe! Subho Bijoya 2020

Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ma J Ebar Jaoar Saje. Bisorjoner Bajna Baje, Boluk Shobai Mukhor Robe, Asche Bochor Abar Hobe. Subho Bijoyar Preeti O Subhechha!

Watch Video: Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Wishes

Vijayadashami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers

To celebrate different events, WhatsApp has introduced some super cool stickers. These Maa Durga images can be sent to your near ones. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We wish our readers Subho Bijoya 2020! Stay safe, and cheerful, because Asche Bochor Abar Hobe!

