Surdas Jayanti this year will be celebrated this year on May 17. This event is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of the famous Indian poet Surdas. He was one of the most renowned poets of India. He was blind since he was born. Because of his inability to see, he was also neglected by his own family members. He left his house at a very young age and started writing devotional songs for Lord Krishna on the banks of the Yamuna river. Twitterati celebrated Surdas Jayanti 2021 with utmost joy and honour the great Indian poet on his birth anniversary with HD images, wishes, greetings and SMS. May 17, 2021: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals and Events Falling on Today’s Calendar Date.

As per the Hindu calendar, Surdas Jayanti is celebrated in the month of Vaisakh during the Shukla Paksha on the 5th day of Panchami tithi. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day falls in the month of April or May. songs dwelled on different phases of Krishna’s life. Individuals and establishments in the field of music and poetry pay their tribute to the great poet on Surdas Jayanti for his incredible contribution to poetry and Hindu religious music.

Sur Sagar is one of the most popular and widely recognised compositions of this poet. It chronicles the story of Lord Krishna and Radha and all the time they spent as lovers in the jungles. The poems in this collection also mention Radha and the other milkmaid's state when Krishna is not around them. Now let us play our part in paying homage to the legendary Surdas by sending out motivational verses, quotes by the poet along with wishes and greetings to your contacts via various messaging apps. Check out the wishes, greetings and HD Images shared by netizens to wish Happy Surdas Jayanti 2021 to everyone out there.

To The Great Indian Poet and Krishna Bhakt

Today on Surdas Jayanti, remembering the great blind poet who dedicated all his creation to Krishna. As all who know me can guess that I am emotionally attached to the Mahabharata. It is surprisingly very challenging to find famous bhajans associated with the epic. pic.twitter.com/SwUqAGqEsT — Kush Soni (@Kushsoni) May 17, 2021

An Ardent Krishna Devotee

Surdas Jayanti 2021 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Surdas Ji Ki Janmtithi Pe Unko Shat Shat Naman

Surdas is said to have written and composed thousands of poems for Sur Sagar but present records only have around 8000 of them preserved. Surdas wrote these devotional songs and poems in the Braj language. It is indeed difficult to express our appreciation and tribute to the work of Surdas. We wish you all a very Happy Surdas Jayanti 2021.

