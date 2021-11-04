Tamil Deepavali is the primary day of Diwali celebration that people in South India observe. While Diwali is a unanimously commemorated festival across the country, its reasons are different in different parts. Tamil Deepavali 2021 will be celebrated on November 4. The celebration of Diwali in South India revolves around the killing of the demon Narakasura by Goddess Satyabhama. In the meantime, the Diwali celebration in north India marks the return of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Goddess Sita to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. As we prepare to celebrate Tamil Deepavali 2021, here is everything you need to know about this day, How to celebrate Tamil Deepavali, the difference between the Tamil Deepavali date & Diwali 2021 date, etc.

When is Tamil Deepavali 2021?

Tamil Deepavali will be celebrated on November 4 this year. While Diwali celebration for most Indians is on the Amavasya that marks the beginning of Karthik month, it is commemorated on the preceding Chaturdashi for South Indians. It is traditional to wake up at sunrise on the Chaturdashi Tithi, have an oil bath, dress up in new clothes, and celebrate this day.

Tamil Deepavali 2021 Tithi

The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 09:02 AM on November 3, 2021, and will go on till 06:03 AM on November 4, 2021. Since the sunrise in Chaturdashi Tithi falls on November 4 this year, the celebration of Tamil Deepavali will be on the same day as Diwali in North India. Naraka Chaturdashi 2021 Dos and Don’ts: From Abhyang Snan to Chhoti Diwali Puja Rituals, Everything You Need To Keep in Mind Before Diwali.

Deepavali Muhurat before Sunrise - 05:39 AM to 06:03 AM

How to Celebrate Tamil Deepavali

The celebration of Diwali in South India begins at the crack of dawn. It is considered auspicious to wake up before sunrise, apply Til oil, and have a bath to cleanse oneself inside out. People then dress up in new clothes and head outside to burst firecrackers and celebrate the end of the evil demon Narakasura. Indulging in delicious snacks and lavish meals after with family and friends is a common practice that is followed on this day.

We hope that this Diwali brings all the happiness and light into your life. Happy Diwali 2021!

