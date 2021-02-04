It is the death anniversary of Tanaji Malusare, the Maratha Warrior of the Battle of Singhagad. Long ago, his body was brought from Kondhana fort to Umarath via Madeghat and was cremated. His Samadhi was built there. Next to the tomb of Narveer Tanaji Malusare is also the tomb of Shelar Mama. At that time, Tanaji set out to capture the Kondhana fort, which was heavily guarded and had a mighty fort-like Udayabhan. They set out with their detachment to conquer Kondhana.

Udayabhan Rathore, the fort keeper, was a brave man, with an army of about 1500 Hashmas under his command. At night, the Maratha army led by Tanaji Malusare crossed the Gunjavani river from Rajgad and reached the foothills of Sinhagad. It was a scary dark night. He chose the path to Kondhana, which is a huge Dronagiri ridge so that he does not come to the attention of the enemy.

At night, with only five hundred soldiers, they climbed the cliff and attacked Sinhagad. With a sudden attack, they captured the army. And they fought till their last breath and tried to conquer this fort. On this day, people are sharing Tanaji Malusare Death Anniversary 2021 Tributes, HD Images & Quotes. To honour the Maratha Warrior of the Battle of Singhagad, netizens are sharing Jai Bhawani pics and images of Tanaji. Check out:

Tanaji

Tanaji Malusare Punyatithi

Tanaji Malusare Punyatithi Images

Jai Bhawani Images

Even though the shield fell on Tanaji's hand while fighting the enemy unconsciously, Tanaji left his own life by injuring Udayabhana on his left hand. However, Suryaji Malusare and Shelarmama led the fort and captured the fort. The kings were warned on the fort that the fort had been conquered by setting fire to the haystacks on the fort. This event took place on February 4, 1670.

Tanaji had to sacrifice his life in the battle of the past. He understood this when the rich Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje reached Sinhagad the next day. Maharaj said "Gad came but Sih went". Extremely saddened, the kings sent Tanaji's body to his hometown of Umarthe. A beautiful monument has been erected at the place where Tanaji went by erecting his 'Veergal'.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).