Teachers' Day 2020 is annually celebrated in India on September 5. This event is observed to commemorate the contribution done by teachers to the society for individual development. The idea of celebrating Teachers' Day took root in many countries during the 19th century, however, every nation has its own date to celebrate this event. Many countries celebrate World Teachers' Day on October 5, 2020, which is the date established by UNESCO in 1994. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for Teachers' Day 2020 wishes, HD images, Facebook greetings, WhatsApp stickers, GIF messages and SMS to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Teachers’ Day 2020 Date: When Is Teachers’ Day Celebrated in India? What Day Will It Be Observed This Year? Know History and Significance of The Day Dedicated to Teachers.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan who served as the second President of India was a staunch believer of education, well-known diplomat, scholar and a teacher. Once a group of students and friends approached him to celebrate his birthday on September 5. To this Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan replied that instead of celebrating his birthday, he would feel privileged if September 5 will be observed as Teachers' Day. Since the year 1962, September 5 is annually observed as Teachers'Day in India. Teachers' Day 2020 Speeches in Zoom Classroom: Short Speech Ideas For Students To Thank Teachers For All Their Efforts And Sacrifices (Watch Videos)

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, students usually give some token of appreciation to their teachers to appreciate their effort for imparting knowledge to them. Greeting cards, flower bouquets, mugs, pen to name a few are some gift items usually given to teachers on this day. On Teachers' Day 2020, you might not be able to meet them personally. However, you can cheer up your teachers by sending them innovative greetings on their cell phone by doing free downloading of stickers, GIF, wallpapers and quotes from below.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Teacher Is the Torchbearer of the Society and One Thing That Can Never Change Is That We All Are Illuminated With Their Light. Thank You, Teachers, Happy Teachers' Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Words Can Never Pay the Knowledge You Have Given Us, Words Can Never Tell You How Acknowledged We Students Are to Have You as Teachers. Happy Teachers’ Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: What We Are Today and Where We Are Standing Is Because of What Your Passion for Teaching and Ethics Taught Us and It’s You Who Shaped Us and Our Careers. Happy Teacher’s Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Parents Gave Birth, You Brought Life. A Life Where We Were Taught About Good and Bad, Honesty, Ethics, and Morals Which Added to Our Characters. Happy Teachers Day, Thank You for Shaping Us!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Making Learning Fun With Examples of Your Experiences. Thank You for Making It Interesting by Sharing Stories. Thank You for Teaching Us the Way You Do. Happy Teacher’s Day!

Get creative this Teachers' Day by downloading innovative WhatsApp stickers from here to wish your teachers. We wish all teachers in India Happy Teachers' Day 2020.

