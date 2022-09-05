Onam 2022 began on August 30, Tuesday. The Kerala harvest festival is celebrated for ten days with great splendour when people sing and dance to mark the annual homecoming of King Mahabali. The 10-day festival falls in the Chingam month of the Malayali calendar, which begins with Atham and ends with Thiruvonam. Both these days hold particular importance as major festivities take place on these days of the Onam festival. Thiruvonam 2022 will be celebrated on September 8, Friday, which marks the last day of Onam in South India. The final day is celebrated with incredible joy when Keralites participate in the significant festivities to culminate their grand observance. The two days following Thiruvonam are also celebrated as the third and fourth Onam. Meanwhile, ensure that you do not miss out on the last day of Onam celebrations by sending Happy Thiruvonam 2022 wishes and Onam HD images to loved ones. Forward Onam greetings, WhatsApp messages, Happy Thiruvonam quotes & Thiruvonam 2022 wallpapers to your friends and family on Onam 2022.

The most significant chunk of celebrations occurs on the Thiruvonam day of the Onam festival in India. People indulge in dances and games, prepare Onam Sadya (feast) and participate in the cheerful Vallamkali boat race during the traditional celebration. Men and women also dress in new clothes, decorate their houses with Pookalam rangoli designs and install images of Onatthappan (Vishnu in the form of Vamana) in their homes. They also visit each other’s places to celebrate the important festival with their relatives and friends. As the Thiruvonam date inches closer, share Thiruvonam 2022 wishes, Happy Thiruvonam 2022 greetings, Onam images, Thiruvonam messages, Facebook banners and festive quotes with your near and dear ones! Onam 2022 Pookalam Designs: Easy Rangoli Designs and Athapookalam Patterns To Add Fragrance and Colour to Your Grand Festive Celebrations (Watch Videos).

Thiruvonam 2022 Wishes & Onam HD Images

Onam 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Life Be Decorated Like Pookalam, Sail in Harmony Like a Snake Boat, and Provide You Variety Like the Food at Community Luncheons. Happy Thiruvonam

Thiruvonam 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Onam Is a Celebration of the Home-Coming of Emperor Mahabali. May You Get The Opportunity To Enjoy the Love and Bounties of Nature by Sharing It With Your Friends and Family. Happy Thiruvonam

Happy Thiruvonam 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Vamana Bless You With a Wonderful Harvest of Your Deeds at All Times and on This Festive Occasion, May You Reap a Wonderful Harvest of Crops, Relationships and Happiness.

Onam HD Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Onam Is an Occasion for People To Remind Themselves of the All-Pervasive Nature of Divine. I Wish All Your Family Members a Happy Onam & Thiruonam.

Thiruvonam 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Auspicious Occasion Bring Prosperity and Fulfillment to Your Life. Happy Onam. May Your Life Be Blessed With Love and Laughter, Heartfelt Wishes This Thiruvonam.

Happy Thiruvonam 2022! May God bless you with peace, prosperity and healthy life as you mark the Onam festival with total devotion and enthusiasm!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2022 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).