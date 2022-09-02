Happy Onam! The big Malayali festival has begun in full swing across Kerala as people indulge in grand festivities to celebrate the occasion with great zeal and enthusiasm. Onam falls in the Chingam month of the Malayali calendar, which comes between August and September as per the English calendar. Onam 2022 began on August 30, Tuesday, and will go on till September 8, Thursday. The 10-day festival is observed with grandeur in South India as it marks the homecoming of King Mahabali. Various celebrations revolve around this harvest festival as people wear new clothes, cook traditional dishes, visit temples, participate in boat races and observe the elephant procession in the Indian state. Decoration plays a crucial role in the festivities as people draw Pookalam or Athapookalam designs at the entrance of their houses to observe the unique festival. Below, get easy rangoli designs and beautiful Athapookalam patterns to add fragrance and colour to your joyous festive celebrations. Watch the step-by-step tutorial videos and take inspiration from the Onam 2022 Pookalam designs.

Onam Pookalam holds special significance in the festive season that celebrates the harvesting period in Kerala. The rangoli made from flowers is called Onapookalam, Athapookalam or just Pookalam. The art involves intricate finesse to create decorative patterns on the entrance of the houses and temples. The flower carpet or the flower mat is drawn to welcome the guests and King Mahabali during the Onam festival. The Pookalam patterns are made on the Atham day (first day of Onam), and its size keeps on increasing with each day of Onam. Celebrate Onam 2022 with the lovely Pookalam patterns, and Athapookalam designs that we present to you below. Watch videos to get simple yet creative designs for Onam 2022 celebrations. September 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Teacher’s Day, Onam and Shardiya Navratri, List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Ninth Month

Onam 2022 Pookalam Designs

Easy Flower Rangoli for Onam 2022

Beautiful Athapookalam Designs for Onam Celebrations

Latest Onapookalam Designs for Onam 2022 Celebrations

Several competitions are also held at the state level, where people participate in the Pookalam-making process on Onam day. Different types of flowers are chosen to create unique rangoli patterns for the festive period. Onam concludes on Thiruvonam, and the final day is celebrated with great pomp in the southern state of India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).