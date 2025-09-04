Thiruvonam holds great significance for people of Kerala as it marks the annual harvest festival of the southern state. The Thiruvonam nakshatra is regarded as an auspicious star governed by Lord Vishnu and symbolises prosperity, discipline, and divine blessings. In Kerala, the day of Thiruvonam is considered the grand culmination of the Onam festival. As we gear up to celebrate Thiruvonam 2025, we bring you easy Pookalam designs and simple rangoli patterns that you can make and adorn your home during Onam 2025 festivities. These rangoli and pookalam patterns are easy to make and can be made in minutes. Thiruvonam 2025 Date: When Is Onam Main Day? Know Malayalam Calendar Timings, Significance and Key Rituals of Kerala’s Grandest Festival.

The celebrations of Thiruvonam include cleaning of homes, which are later beautifully decorated with vibrant Pookalam, also known as floral rangolis, symbolising a warm welcome for King Mahabali. Take a look at the flowers rangoli, Pookalam designs videos for the Onam 2025 celebration.

Colourful Rangoli Ideas Using Powders and Petals

Quick and Trendy Designs To Welcome Prosperity

Watch Video of Thiruvonam Rangoli Design

Simple and Beautiful Floral Designs for Home Décor

Step-by-Step Onam Rangoli Tutorials (Watch Videos)

Families prepare the traditional Onam Sadhya, a vegetarian feast served on banana leaves with a number of dishes. During this time, Kerala witnesses spectacular events such as Vallamkali (snake boat races), Pulikali (folk tiger dance), and temple festivities. Thiruvonam 2025 Songs’ Playlist: Traditional Onam Songs and Melodic Malayalam Hits for a Joyful Celebration (Watch Videos).

As per religious beliefs, it is said that on the day of Onam, King Mahabali, known for his generosity, visits his people in Kerala. Families prepare the traditional Onam Sadhya and have a joyous time with family and friends. The association of Onam with the Thiruvonam nakshatra is a reminder of prosperity, equality, and togetherness. On this day, people dress in traditional attire, and cultural programs, dances, and music add colour and joy to the festivities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2025 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).