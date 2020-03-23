Ugadi Muggulu Designs 2020: Easy Rangoli Patterns for Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) to Celebrate Telugu New Year (Watch Videos)

Ugadi Muggulu Designs (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ugadi (Gudi Padwa) marks the New Year celebration for the Hindus of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka (Yugadi). The traditional Indian festival celebrates the beginning of a New Year, and Ugadi 2020 will be commemorated on March 25. Ugadi celebrations are often filled with fun festivities, delicious delicacies, vibrant dressing up and beautiful decor. The most crucial aspect of Ugadi preparation has to be drawing the Ugadi Muggulu. This traditional south Indian rangoli encapsulates the entrances of every home in these areas and adds to the festive spirit. Easy Rangoli Designs for Gudi Padwa 2020: Latest Colourful Patterns to Ring in the Marathi New Year (Watch Videos).

Ugadi celebrations set the beginning of spring and fall on the first day of Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This day is also celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Goa and other regions. In addition to the grand Ugadi Muggulu designs, people also deck up the entrances to their homes with mango leaves and display traditional torans made of colourful flowers. Ugadi celebrations are also accompanied by wearing new clothes and preparing the traditional delicacies, especially the south Indian dish called pachadi.

Ugadi Muggulu is an integral part of the celebration, and many people take this opportunity to indulge in some fun and festive competition. Whether you have been making these designs for a long time or are somewhat new to this tradition, the internet is filled with various design options for all. Here’s a list of some Ugadi Muggulu Kolams that will add to your festive feels.

This easy to make Muggulu with the traditional dots!

This simple yet elegant design that requires a steady hand

This indo-western design that gets your Ugadi wishes through

This north meets south design which works well for Ugadi or Gudi Padwa

And this classic Ugagi kolam that you have probably seen many times

People also visit temples on this day with their families and carry out religious poojas and aartis. Many choose to bring in this auspicious and happy time by making charitable donations and helping those in need to also bring in some peace and laughter in their lives. This emotion of celebrating the festival with one and all and bringing in the New Year by thinking of the well being of others is what further makes Ugadi celebrations all the more exciting. Happy Ugadi 2020!