Ugadi 2024 will be celebrated on April 9. This annual commemoration is celebrated on the day of Gudi Padwa. It is the celebration of New Year's Day according to the Hindu calendar and is celebrated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Goa in India. The festivities of Ugadi are celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. To celebrate Ugadi 2024, people often share Ugadi Subhakankshalu wishes in Telugu, Ugadi Subhakankshalu images, Happy Ugadi 2024 wishes and messages, Udagi greetings, Happy Ugadi images and wallpapers, Ugadi 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Ugadi Subhakankshalu, meaning "Happy Ugadi" is a traditional festive greeting exchanged on the day.

The word Ugadi can be split into two: "Uga" means "Course of Stars," and "Adi" means Starting. Like most New Year celebrations, Ugadi celebrations are seen as a way to begin afresh and are marked by offering prayers to the almighty. People dress up in colourful new attire, make special delicacies, and spend quality time with family and friends. People also prepare colourful rangolis called Muggulu on the door and decorate the home with mango leaves.

The most important part of the Ugadi celebration is the preparation of a special package - that combines all flavours – sweet, sour, salty, bitter, astringent and piquant. It is often served at temples across the states. As we prepare to celebrate Ugadi 2024, here are some Happy Ugadi 2024 wishes and messages, Udagi greetings, Happy Ugadi images and wallpapers, Ugadi 2024 WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Sending My Best Wishes to You and Your Family. I Hope the Festival Brings Love, Fortune and Prosperity Into Your Life. Happy Ugadi

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ugadi Is No Less Than a New Life, New Hopes, New Anticipation and New Beginnings. I Wish You a Happy Ugadi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mango for Surprise, Neem for Sadness and Jaggery for Happiness. May This Festival Fill Your Life With All Kinds of Flavours in a Perfect Balance. Happy Ugadi

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Ugadi Fill Your Life With Happiness, Peace, and Fulfillment. Happy Ugadi to You and Your Family

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness of the Sun and the Positive Energy of Ugadi Fill Your Home With Happiness and Prosperity. Happy Ugadi

The celebration of Ugadi has important and historic significance for Hindus. People also indulge in charitable habits on this day and focus on spending quality time with the community. Ugadi usually falls on the same day as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy and prosperous Ugadi 2024.

