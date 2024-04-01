Utkal Divas, or Utkala Dibasa, or Odisha Day, celebrated annually on April 1, commemorates the formation of the state of Odisha in eastern India. On this day in 1936, Odisha was officially established as a separate province after being carved out from the combined Bihar and Orissa Province during British rule. As you observe Odisha Day 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Utkala Dibasa wishes, Utkal Divas wishes, Utkal Divas quotes, Utkal Divas images, Happy Odisha Day 2024 messages you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day. Indian States and Their Formation Dates: Maharashtra Din, Karnataka Rajyotsava, Kerala Piravi & More – Marking Celebrations of Statehood Days.

The origins of Odisha Day can be traced back to the efforts of prominent leaders and activists who advocated for the recognition of Odisha as a distinct entity with its own language, culture, and heritage. The movement for Odia linguistic and cultural identity gained momentum in the early 20th century, leading to the eventual formation of the state. April 1st was chosen as the date to commemorate this historic event and honour the sacrifices and struggles of those who fought for Odisha's autonomy.

On Odisha Day, various cultural, social, and educational events are organized across the state to celebrate its rich heritage and diversity. Festivities may include traditional dance performances, music concerts, art exhibitions, and literary gatherings showcasing Odia literature and poetry. Additionally, government offices, schools, and community organizations often hold special programs and ceremonies to mark the occasion. Here is a collection of messages saying Happy Odisha Day 2024 and Utkal Divas that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Utkal Divas 2024 Wishes and Happy Odisha Day Images

Utkal Divas (File Image)

Utkal Divas 2024 Wishes and Happy Odisha Day Images

Utkal Divas (File Image)

Utkal Divas 2024 Wishes and Happy Odisha Day Images

Utkal Divas (File Image)

Utkal Divas 2024 Wishes and Happy Odisha Day Images

Odisha Day (File Image)

Utkal Divas 2024 Wishes and Happy Odisha Day Images

Odisha Day (File Image)

Odisha Day serves as an opportunity for people to reflect on the state's achievements, progress, and contributions to the nation. It also reinforces a sense of pride and unity among Odias, fostering a deeper appreciation for their cultural roots and shared history. Through festivities and remembrances, Odisha Day not only honours the past but also looks toward the future, inspiring continued growth, development, and prosperity for the people of Odisha. Wishing everyone a Happy Odisha Day 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2024 06:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).