Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2025 is observed today, November 4. The annual Hindu observance is marked on the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi tithi, in the month of Karthik. On the occasion of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, people often offer their prayers to Lord Vishnu as well as Lord Shiva together. The celebration of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is particularly grand in Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya, and Maharashtra. As we mark Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, including Chaturdashi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, rituals how to celebrate Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and its significance.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2025 will be celebrated on November 4. The commemoration is marked on the Karthik Chaturdashi Tithi in the bright phase. The Chaturdashi Tithi for Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2025 will begin from 02:05 AM on November 04, 2025 and go on till 10:36 PM on November 04, 2025. On the occasion of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, people worship Lord Vishnu. Offering these prayers at Nishtakaal is considered to be most auspicious. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2025 Nishitakal falls between 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM, November 05. Kartik Purnima 2025 Date: Is Kartik Purnima on November 4 or 5? Know Moonrise Timing, Purnima Tithi and Significance of the Auspicious Day.

Significance of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi

The celebration of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is an important observance for devotees of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. It is one of the rare occasions where both the almighties are revered together. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi marks the day that Lord Vishnu is believed to have gone to Varanasi to worship Lord Shiva. According to folklore, Lord Vishnu promised to offer a thousand lotuses to Lord Shiva to conduct this puja. When the thousandth lotus went missing, Lord Vishnu offered one of his own eyes to Lord Shiva. The celebration of Vaikunth Chaturdashi is marked by offering Vishnu Puja and is marked with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across Varanasi, Rishikesh, Gaya, and Maharashtra.

Various temples across the country have special pujas organised for Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. The celebration of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is an important observance in Maharashtra. The festival is marked by people of the Maratha community, as per the custom set by Shivaji and his mother Jijabai for this occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2025 11:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).