Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 Date: Know Ekadashi Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance of the Day Dedicated to Lord Vishnu

Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 is on April 18. Also known as Baruthani Ekadashi, it is a Hindu holy day, which falls on the 11th lunar day (Ekadashi) of the waning moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, as per South Indian calendar or Vaiashakha as per North Indian calendar. Following both the calendars, Varuthini Ekadashi falls on the same day in April or May. This year, it will be celebrated on April 18, which is tomorrow. Varuthini Ekadashi is dedicated to the God Vishnu, especially his fifth reincarnation as Vamana. As the auspicious day is arriving, know Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 date, Ekadashi tithi timing, puja muhurat, history, significance and celebrations associate with the day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. April 2020 Festivals, Events and Holiday Calendar: From Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti to Shab-e-Barat & Easter; Know All Important Dates and List of Fasts for the Month.

Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 Date, Tithi and Shubh Muhurat

Varuthini Ekadashi usually falls in April or May, in the Hindu month of Chaitra, following both South Indian Amavasyant calendar and North Indian Purnimant calendar. Varuthini Ekadashi 2020 falls on April 18. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi tithi begin at 8:03 pm on April 17 and ends on April 18 at 10:17 pm.

Varuthini Ekadashi Significance and Puja Vidhi

Lord Krishna narrates the greatness about Varuthini Ekadashi to King Yudhishthira in the Bhavishya Purana, one of the eighteen significant works in the Purana genre of Hinduism. It is believed that one who observes Varuthini Ekadashi can attain good luck and be blessed with happiness. Many historical Hindu transcripts state its impact on those who observed vrat during the Ekadashi. Varuthini means ‘armoured’ or ‘protected.’ Devotees who follow this day and keep vrata is said to be protected from all harm and evil and gain good fortune.

Like all the ekadashis, Lord Vishnu is worshipped. But on Varuthini Ekadashi, his fifth incarnation, Vamana is worshipped. Devotees sing songs and devotional hymns in the company of family members while observing Varuthini Ekadashi. They should also observe fast and have only one meal that day.