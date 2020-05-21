Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Wishes And Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings And Instagram Stories to Wish The Hindu Festival

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vat Savitri Vrat is a Hindu festival wherein married women pray for the well-being of their husbands. They observe fast and worship Goddess Savitri on this auspicious day. They apply Mehendi on their hands, dress in traditional attire and perform various customs as a part of the festive. Vat Savitri 2020 falls on May 22. On this day, people send messages and wishes to each other greeting them on the festival. As we observe Vat Savitri 2020, we bring to you WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Facebook Greetings, SMS and wishes to celebrate the day. Our list of wishes can also be used as Instagram Stories and send as WhatsApp Status; you can also send it via Hike and Snapchat. Vat Savitri Vrat 2020 Katha: Know Story of Savitri and Satyavan, Significance of Savitri Brata Observed by Married Hindu Women.

Vat Savitri is observed over three days of the Jyestha month as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Also known as Vat Purnima, it is observed on the 13th, 14th, and 15th day of the Jyestha month, which usually falls in the May-June period as per the Gregorian calendar. Vat Savitri is mainly celebrated in the western Indian states of Goa, Gujarat, and Maharashtra and in parts of Uttar Pradesh. The day is celebrated by following various rituals, festivities, and activities. Meanwhile, check out these messages and wishes and send them to your loved ones. Vat Savitri Vrat and Puja 2020: What Is the Significance of Bargad Ka Ped? Reasons Why Banyan Tree Is Essential for the Hindu Festival.

