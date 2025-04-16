Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is a sacred day dedicated to Lord Ganesha, observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning lunar phase each month. Among the monthly Sankashti Chaturthi observances, Vikat Sankashti; falling under the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra or Vaishakha; holds special significance due to its association with Vikat, one of the 108 names of Ganesha, symbolizing his fierce and obstacle-removing form. Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16. Devotees observe this day with fasting and prayers to seek blessings for relief from challenges and fulfilment of desires. To celebrate Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, share Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes, messages, Lord Ganesha images, HD wallpapers, quotes and greetings with your friends and family to observe the auspicious day.

On Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi, devotees wake up early, take a bath, and observe a strict or partial fast throughout the day. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night and offering prayers with durva grass, modaks, and incense to Lord Ganesha. The recitation of the "Sankashta Nashana Ganesha Stotra" and participation in evening aarti are common practices. The moonrise is awaited as devotees offer "arghya" (water) to the moon before concluding their fast. As you observe Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, share these Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 wishes, messages, Lord Ganesha images, HD wallpapers, quotes and greetings. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Filled With Blessings of Lord Ganesha! May All Your Troubles Vanish and Happiness Fill Your Life.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Lord Ganesha Grant You Wisdom, Courage, and Strength. Happy Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Grace of Lord Ganesha Illuminate Your Path and Remove All Obstacles. Have a Blessed Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi!

Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Wishing You and Your Family a Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi Filled With Love, Joy, and Prosperity. May Ganesha’s Blessings Be With You Always!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi! May the Blessings of Lord Ganesha Fill Your Home With Joy and Peace.

Each Sankashti Chaturthi is associated with a specific name and story of Ganesha, and during Vikat Sankashti, the emphasis is on overcoming fierce obstacles—symbolised by the Vikat form. This day reminds devotees that even the most formidable challenges can be conquered with faith, patience, and devotion. Ganesha, revered as the remover of hurdles, becomes a source of inner strength and calm for believers during their hardships.

Vikat Sankashti Chaturthi is observed widely in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, and its popularity continues to spread among Ganesha devotees across India. With the rise of digital platforms, many now join virtual aartis and listen to online discourses about the significance of this sacred day. It serves not just as a religious observance, but as a spiritual reset to remove inner and outer negativity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 16, 2025 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).