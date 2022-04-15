Vishu is a festival that dates back to 844AD. This year Vishu 2022 will be celebrated on Friday, April 15. The day is also called Kerala New Year. Malayalis wish each other by saying Vishu Ashamsakal, which means 'Happy Vishu' in Malayalam. This is why we bring a collection of Vishu Ashamsakal 2022 images, Vishu Ashamsakal HD wallpapers, Vishu Ashamsakal greetings, Happy Vishu greetings, Happy Vishu 2022 wishes, Happy Kerala New Year 2022 wishes and messages for free download online. Vishu 2022: Know Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

It is a spring festival observed by Malayali Hindus in Kerala and adjacent areas of Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated on the first day of the Medam month of the calendar, followed in Kerala. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls on 14 or 15 April every year. As you celebrate Vishu 2022, we at LatestLY have curated GIF images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to greet them on occasion. What Is a Vishu Sadya? List of Dishes and Items That Make Kerala New Year Feast a Memorable Affair!

Vishu comes with a number of special dishes. The Vishu feast includes delicacies like Vishu Kanji, Thoran, Vishu Katta, Veppampoorasam and Mampazhappulissery. People spend time with their family and relatives on this day and enjoy the special feast of the festival. Here are beautiful GIF Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and greet all your loved ones during the Hindu festival.

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vishu! The New Year Has Begun, It’s Time To Drench Yourself in Your Dreams and Aspirations!

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: God Created the World on This Day for His Followers. May on This Day You Find New Hope and Happiness in Your Heart To Make Your Life Beautiful! Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Joyous Occasion of Vishu, Here’s Praying That Unni Krishnan Blesses You With Good Health, Wealth, Contentment and Prosperity. Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Vishu, I Hope and Pray That the Almighty Restores Peace and Harmony in Society. May No One Suffer From Illness, and May There Be No War. Happy Vishu

Happy Vishu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyous Moments of Vishu Continue for the Rest of the Year and Fill Your Life With Great Abundance! Happy Vishu

Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna idols are worshipped during the celebration of Vishu. Lord Krishna killed the demon Narakasura on this day. Therefore the idol of Krishna is placed along with Lord Vishnu at the time of worship. Vishu is the first day of an astronomical new year, and Lord Vishnu is considered the God of time. Therefore Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day. Here are GIF images and HD wallpapers of Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna that you can download and send to all your friends and relatives to send them greetings for Vishu 2022. Wishing everyone Happy Kerala New Year 2022!

