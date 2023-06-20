West Bengal Formation Day, also known as West Bengal Day or West Bengal Statehood Day, is celebrated on June 20 every year. It marks the establishment of the state of West Bengal in India. In 1950, West Bengal officially became a state on this day after the partition of Bengal in 1947. West Bengal was formed as a result of the States Reorganization Act, which was passed by the Indian Parliament in 1950—the act aimed to reorganize the boundaries of various states in India based on linguistic and administrative considerations. As you observe West Bengal Formation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. From Victoria Memorial Hall to Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Top Tourist Attractions To Visit in the State To Embark on the Day.

Prior to the partition, Bengal was a large province under British rule. However, due to communal tensions and the demand for a separate Muslim-majority nation (Pakistan), Bengal was divided into two parts: East Bengal (later known as East Pakistan and then Bangladesh) and West Bengal, which remained a part of India. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy West Bengal Formation Day 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. West Bengal Day 2023: From Macher Jhol to Sondesh, Celebrate State Formation Day With Authentic Bengali Food.

West Bengal Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This West Bengal Day, Let Us Pray for This Land To Prosper and Be at Peace.

West Bengal Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy West Bengal Day! Wishing the State and Its People Endless Growth and Immense Happiness.

West Bengal Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Onus of the Success and Prosperity of a State Lies in the Hands of Its Residents, and That Is the Motivation West Bengal Day Imparts.

West Bengal Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warmest Wishes to All Bengali Brothers and Sisters on the State’s Formation Day. Happy West Bengal Day!

West Bengal Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing All a Very Happy West Bengal Day! Shubho Paschimbanga Dibas to All My Friends. May Love, Light, Health, Wealth, Success and Happiness Fill Every Moment of Our Lives!

West Bengal Day 2023 Wishes: Messages, Greetings, Images To Share on West Bengal State Formation Day

West Bengal Formation Day is an occasion to celebrate the culture, heritage, and progress of the state. It is marked by various events, programs, and ceremonies organized by the government and various cultural organizations. The day is an opportunity for the people of West Bengal to reflect on their history and achievements and to showcase the rich cultural diversity of the state.

Wishing everyone Happy West Bengal Formation Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2023 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).