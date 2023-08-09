International Coworking Day 2023 is celebrated every year on August 9 worldwide. The day highlights the growing trend of coworking spaces and their impact on how people work. Coworking spaces, also known as ‘shared workspaces, ’ bring together individuals from various professions and industries to work together. International Coworking Day celebrates coworkers as well as coworking spaces. The date August 9 was marked as International Coworking Day as on this day in 2005, software engineer Brad Neuberg made a blog to let people know about ‘coworking spaces’. As we celebrate International Coworking Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the date and significance of the day. SpaceN Workspaces: Leading Coworking Spaces & Virtual Office Address Provider Company in India.

International Coworking Day 2023 Date

International Coworking Day 2023 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 9.

International Coworking Day Significance

On International Coworking Day, coworking communities worldwide organize events and activities to highlight the benefits of coworking. People build good connections, foster networking opportunities, and make sense of belonging among their members while coworking. Several networking events and workshops are held for knowledge-sharing. The day is celebrated in different ways across the world. Some coworking spaces may show appreciation to their members by offering a day off, special perks, or organizing special events like team-building exercises to strengthen the bonds within the coworking community.

