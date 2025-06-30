Tholi Ekadashi is one of the most spiritually significant days, which marks the start of Lord Vishnu’s divine slumber, or Chaturmas. This day is also known as the Shayani Ekadashi. Every year during the Ashadha month, all the devotees celebrate this special day. It is also believed that if any devotee keeps this sacred Ekadashi fast, all of their sins will wash away. Apart from that, observing the Tholi Ekadashi helps in bringing more peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth to your life. On this day, devotees keep fast, offer prayers and chant Vishnu mantras to seek his blessings. So, when is Tholi Ekadashi 2025? In this article, we bring you Toli Ekadashi 2025 Telugu date in India, auspicious time, puja muhurat, rituals and significance to celebrate the auspicious festival. When Will Shravan Maas 2025 Begin in Maharashtra? Know Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance.

Tholi Ekadashi 2025 Date and Auspicious Time

Tholi Ekadashi 2025 falls on Sunday, July 6. All devotees celebrate this auspicious day with love, faith, and devotion.

Ekadashi Tithi Start - 06:58 PM on July 5

Ekadashi Tithi End - 09:14 PM on July 6

Tholi Ekadashi 2025: Puja Muhurat Fasting Timings

Ekadashi Tithi begins on July 5 at 6:58 PM

Ekadashi Tithi ends on July 6 at 9:15 PM

Parana: July 7 from 5:51 AM to 8:31 AM

Tholi Ekadashi Rituals

On this day, all the devotees who keep the tholi Ekadashi fast take a bath in the early morning and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu.

Then, the devotees chant the Mantras and sing some bhajans, which are all dedicated to Lord Vishnu, such as Vishnu Ashtotaram, Vishnu Sahasranama Stotram, Vishnu Sahasranamavali, Anmacharya Sankeertanas, Govinda Namalu, and many more.

Apart from this, some devotees also read the Mahabharata and the Ramayana on Tholi Ekadashi.

Other devotees visit lord Vishnu's temple and offer prayers.

Tholi Ekadashi Significance

Tholi Ekadashi is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in Hindu culture, especially among Vaishnavas. On Tholi Ekadashi, all Vaishnavas fast, sing bhajans and pray to Lord Mahavishnu. As per the Hindu Calendar of all 24 Ekadashis, the tholi Ekadashi is when the daytime will start getting shorter and the nighttime will increase.

Celebrating Tholi Ekadashi is a way to purify the mind, strengthen devotion, and align oneself with divine energies as the holy months unfold.

