Do you know when is Women's Day? Or when is Men's Day? Today, November 19 marks the celebration of International Men's Day, a day aimed to create awareness about men's health issues and to celebrate boys' and men's achievements and contributions. But with celebrations that concentrate on a particular gender, there's a curiosity to know if there are similar celebrations for the opposite gender. So on International Men's Day 2020, there would be searches for "When is Women's Day?", "Is there International Women's Day?", "International Women's Day 2020" and so on. So here we bring you all details about International Women's Day, date, history and its significance. International Men's Day 2020 FAQs: From 'Is There An International Men's Day' to 'Theme for Men's Day 2020', Most Asked Questions Answered.

International Women's Day Date

International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated every year on 8th March around the world. The United Nations began celebrating the day in 1977. This day serves a focal point in the movement for women's rights. This year's theme of IWD 2020 was “I am Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights.”

International Women's Day Significance

International Women's Day is a global observance that celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also celebrates the progress towards gender equality and promotes women empowerment. This day recognizes acts of women as an united entity and achieve gender equality around the world. This day is a celebration of unity, reflection, advocacy and action. It remembers the history and legacy women have created across countries. This day is a call to action for women's rights an creating awareness about them among other women.

