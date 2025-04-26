World Healing Day is an annual event that is celebrated on the last Saturday of April to promote healing practices across the globe. Along with physical healing, the annual event also emphasises on the need of mental, emotional, and spiritual healing. World Healing Day events include yoga, prayer, tai chi, qigong, reiki, faith healing, meditation, sufi dance, art, and music healing. This year, World Healing Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

The World Healing Day events into an international event from the example of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day (WTCQD) events which had been held for over a decade worldwide. In this article, let’s know more about World Healing Day 2025 date, history and the significance of the annual event celebrated with great enthusiasm.

World Healing Day 2025 Date

World Healing Day 2025 falls on Saturday, April 26.

World Healing Day Significance

World Healing Day events have been held in hundreds of cities in over 65 nations. It encompasses a wide range of disciplines and cultural traditions with the goal of promoting the peace and well-being of individuals across the globe. This day grew from World Tai Chi & Qigong Day, which began in the late 1990s. Over the years, it expanded to include other practices such as yoga, meditation, reiki, among other things.

This day encourages people worldwide to gather for synchronised healing events and also encourages community participation in healing activities and raising awareness about the importance of holistic health.

