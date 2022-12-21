Winter Solstice is the day with the shortest period of daylight and longest night of the year. It generally occurs on December 21 or 22. Winter solstice 2022 will take place on December 22. It is the day when the sun is at its lowest daily maximum elevation in the sky. Either poles (Northern or Southern) experience continuous darkness or Twilight around its Winter Solstice. The event on the other pole is known as the Summer Solstice. As you observe winter Solstice 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled Winter Solstice wishes, Happy Winter 2022 quotes and First Day of Winter greetings that you can share as images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS with everyone you know on this day. Winter Solstice 2022 Date: When Is the Shortest Day of the Year? Know the History and Significance of December Solstice.

The Winter Solstice is observed during the hemisphere’s winter season. In Northern Hemisphere, it is observed during December, and in Southern Hemisphere, it is observed during June. Winter Solstice is also known as midwinter. In many temperate regions, it is seen as the middle of the winter, whereas in some countries, it is seen as the beginning of the winter. It is the day to celebrate the winter and start with the backyard barbeque parties. Here are Winter Solstice 2022 wishes and greetings that you can share with your family and friends as images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS on this day.

Winter Solstice 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Winter Solstice 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Winter Solstice to You. Sending You Warm Greetings on This Special Day. May the Spring Come Soon.

Winter Solstice 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness and Warmth of Sun Rays Enlighten Every Corner of Your Heart and Home. Happy Winter Solstice to You!

Winter Solstice 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Wishes for a Very Beautiful and Blessed Winter Solstice With Warm Sun Rays, Which Will Soon Bring Spring Season.

Winter Solstice 2022 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful and Cheerful Winter Solstice. May the Goodness of Sunrays Brighten Each and Every Day of Your Life.

Winter Solstice 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Nature Embrace Each and Every Day of Your Life With Warmth and Love. Happy Winter Solstice!

Festivals and rituals in many cultures have marked Winter Solstice. From the Winter Solstice, the gradual waning of daylight is reversed and begins to grow again. It marks the symbolic death and rebirth of the sun. The day is observed with different traditions in different regions. Wishing everyone a Happy Winter Solstice 2022!

