World Ayurveda Day 2020 will be observed on November 13 like every year. The day aims at highlighting the importance of traditional and herbal medicinal systems. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day revolves around the importance of traditional medicines and its impact on immunity. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the ongoing global collaboration for combating COVID-19 pandemic and the planned celebration of Ayurveda Day in India on November 13 under the theme of 'Ayurveda for COVID-19'.

Ghebreyesus stressed that the potential of traditional medicine had not been adequately appreciated until now, and said that the WHO was actively working to encourage research, training and sharing of best practices in this area, reported PTI. PM Modi to Inaugurate Two Ayurveda Institutions on Nov 13.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Had an excellent conversation with DG of @WHO @DrTedros. We discussed the vast potential of traditional medicine for promoting health and wellness in the world. I also assured India's support to WHO and the world community in the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/IjvFRMOzUv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2020

World Ayurveda Day 2020 Date, History & Theme

World Ayurveda Day is celebrated on November 13 and is said to be the most primitive and potential science to exist in the universal consciousness (Brahma). India that is said to be the land of spices, gems, culture, herbal medicine, yoga, meditation and textiles wears Ayurveda as the pride of the nation. More research and its fusion with technological advances can provide us with a potentially path-breaking form of alternate medicine in the medical world.

Despite invasions by Genghis Khan and the Mongols in and the conquest of much of India by the Mughals in the sixteenth century, Ayurveda continued as the medicine of choice for the majority of people. The day aims at popularising the benefits of Ayurveda to help the world's medical systems. This year given the coronavirus situation, the theme is 'Ayurveda for COVID-19'

Ayurveda Day Significance:

To promote Ayurveda and its importance

To explore the world of herbal, natural medicine further.

To highlight the strengths of Ayurveda and its unique treatment principles.

The day aims at popularising the noted potential of Ayurveda.

To analyse the contribution of Ayurveda towards National health policy & National Health programmes.

To pass on the gems of Ayurveda and its principles to the next generation

The prime minister also expressed his appreciation for the WHO's important role in facilitating a coordinated global response to the pandemic, a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) statement said. they agreed on the need for integrating traditional medicine solutions into modern medical practice through holistic protocols, and for careful scientific validation of time-tested traditional medicine products and practices, the statement said.

